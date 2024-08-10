Lefevere confirms Julian Alaphilippe's departure from Soudal-Quickstep

By
published

Patrick Lefevere confirms departure of French former world champion following a tumultuous 2024 season

SAN SEBASTIAN SPAIN AUGUST 10 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Soudal QuickStep prior to the 44th Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2024 a 236km one day race from San Sebastian to San Sebastian UCIWT on August 10 2024 in San Sebastian Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images
Julian Alaphilippe at the start of the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe will leave Soudal-Quickstep at the end of the 2024 season, following a long-running rift between the French rider and Soudal-Quickstep’s outspoken team manager Patrick Lefevere.

Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad, Lefevere said “Julian Alaphilippe called me himself this week to let me know he was leaving.” He went on to describe the Frenchman's sleepless nights over the decision, despite the move being much rumoured in recent months following a war of words between the two.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.