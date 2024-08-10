Lefevere confirms Julian Alaphilippe's departure from Soudal-Quickstep

Julian Alaphilippe will leave Soudal-Quickstep at the end of the 2024 season, following a long-running rift between the French rider and Soudal-Quickstep’s outspoken team manager Patrick Lefevere.

Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad, Lefevere said “Julian Alaphilippe called me himself this week to let me know he was leaving.” He went on to describe the Frenchman's sleepless nights over the decision, despite the move being much rumoured in recent months following a war of words between the two.

Lefevere’s criticism of Alaphilippe has been well-documented, none more than an interview where he laid the blame for Alaphilippe’s poor performances in recent seasons with “too much partying, too much alcohol…”

Lefevere drew heavy criticism from commentators when he turned his criticism toward Alaphilippe’s wife and Tour de France Femmes race director Marion Rousse, claiming “Julian is seriously under the influence of Marion Rousse.”

His comments not only attracted wide criticism from commentators and a public rebuttal from Rousse, but it also coincided with the UCI sanctioning the team manager for comments which were ‘disparaging toward women’.

Despite the atmosphere between rider and manager, there were still contract discussions for Alaphilippe to continue with Soudal-Quickstep in 2025.

Lefevere revealed that Alaphilippe's agent Dries Smets had been in touch in June to negotiate a contract following his successful Giro d'Italia, and Lefevere has on several occasions confirmed a strong interest to keep Alaphilippe on the Belgian team where he has ridden from the age of 17.

Alaphilippe will be a hugely valuable rider during the current transfer window for the 2025 season, and Q36.5, Cofidis and TotalEnergies have been reported as interested parties, amongst others.

Alaphilippe is currently competing for Soudal-Quickstep in Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa on Saturday.