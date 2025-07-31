'Build things and blow things up' - Dani Audino combines US military service with civilian pursuits in pro peloton and footwear design

By published

'I want to take it as far as I can go' Fount Cycling rider says about athletic career as she juggles racing with move to full-time active duty

Dani Audino in uniform in Washington, D.C. after commissioning with the US Marine Corps Reserve in 2021
Dani Audino in uniform in Washington, D.C. after commissioning with the US Marine Corps Reserve in 2021 (Image credit: Dani Audino)

Dani Audino uses the phrase "blow things up" to describe one of her jobs, but she was not referring to scenarios in the fast-paced peloton for criterium racing with Fount Cycling Guild. Among her past duties as a combat engineer in the US Marine Corps Reserve, Audino meant, quite literally, she uses "demolition both for offensive and defensive purposes".

The 31-year-old is a Company Executive Officer in the US Marine Corps Reserve, first commissioned in 2021. Her military unit is based in Eugene, Oregon, so she commutes there from her current home in Boulder, Colorado, about once a month. She explained that "we build things and we blow things up", as work included "breaching obstacles to gain entry, and clearing a lane through a minefield or neutralizing an IED [improvised explosive device]".

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.