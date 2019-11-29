Backcountry Black Friday deals: today's best Black Friday cycling deals from Backcountry

Backcountry is not the first retail destination when you think cycling, but the Black Friday deals at Backcountry.com would be more than fit for a professional in the WorldTour peloton, let alone the Sunday club rides that we're more likely to be attending.

Check out our pick of the best deals available in Backcountry's Black Friday sale. Alternatively, tap the link below to be taken straight to Backcountry where you can browse the sale for yourself.

Backcountry Black Friday sale

Bikes

Niner RLT 9 RDO 3-Star Gravel Bike - 2019 | 30% off at Backcountry

Was $3,800 | Now $2659.99

RLT stands for road less travelled, and Niner has designed the RLT 9 RDO to take you well past where the tarmac ends. With a full carbon frame, the RLT 9 has front and rear thru-axels, rack and fender mounts and a full Shimano 105 drivetrain.View Deal

Clothing

Sportful Bodyfit Pro Jersey - Bora-Hansgrohe | 67% off at Backcountry

Was $149.95 | Now $49.98

Arguably a better Sportful deal. If you want to emulate your heroes, or simply want a super-fast jersey at a great price, this Sportful Bora-Hansgrohe jersey is now a third of the price!View Deal

Castelli Tabula Rasa Jersey | 45% off at Backcountry

Was $99.95 | Now $54.98

A short sleeve jersey that blends aerodynamic performance with everyday comfort. The graphic styling is bold yet classy, and with 45% off, it's as good a Black Friday deal as you're likely to find.View Deal

Sportful Bodyfit Team Jersey | 50% off at Backcountry

Was $109.95 | Now $54.98

The Sportful Bodyfit Team 2.0 jersey is designed as a performance jersey with all-day comfort. At 50% off, the formerly pricey jersey is now a great deal for Black Friday.View Deal

Assos SS.Campionissimo Evo7 Jersey | 30% off at Backcountry

Was $229.00 | Now $159.97

This Assos jersey is a premium product that provides the ultimate blend of comfort and performance. Featuring reflective detailing for safety and an integrated skinFoil base layer to regulate temperatures.View Deal

Rapha Pro Team Rain Gilet | 50% off at Backcountry

Was $189.95 | Now $94.97

Designed to add an extra layer of warmth on intermittent days, or provide additional rain-proofing protection on drizzly days, the Rapha Pro Team gilet is currently available in a Black Friday deal of 50% off. View Deal

Assos SJ.blitzFeder Jacket | 30% off at Backcountry

Was $189.00 | | Now $132.30

Another race cape designed for pushing on in the worst of conditions. Although, for those who grimace at the sight of drizzle, this rain cape will change your perceptions of riding in the rain. View Deal

Rapha Souplesse Race Cape - Women's | 60% off at Backcountry

Was $384.95 | Now $154.97

If you're the type who greets bad weather with a wry smile, then the Rapha Souplesse women's race cape is for you. The waterproof yet breathable fabric is designed to be ridden full gas in pea-soup conditions.View Deal

Giordana FR-C Pro Lyte Jacket - Men's| 25% off at Backcountry

Was $249.95 | Now $187.46

A protective, warm, and lightweight winter cycling jacket that includes a windproof membrane and water-resistant construction to provide shelter from light rain. Three colour options and lots of sizes available.View Deal

Gore Wear C7 Gore-Tex Shakedry Stretch Jacket - Men's | 25% off at Backcountry

Was $369.95 | Now $277.46

Compact and light yet with Gore-Tex Shakedry technology, utterly waterproof, this cycling jacket from Gore is a great option for sticking in the back pocket of your jersey when the rain clouds are beckoning. View Deal

Sportful Bodyfit Classic Bib Shorts - Bora Hansgrohe | 42% off at Backcountry

Was $119.95 | Now $69.99

Complete the Bora-Hansgrohe look with these Sportful Bodyfit bib shorts, also reduced, now with 42% off at just $69.99. View Deal

Assos T.EquipeShort S7 Bib Shorts - BMC | 54% off at Backcountry

Was $229.00 | $104.95

These Assos bib shorts might feature former BMC Team's colours, it doesn't detract from what is a fantastically constructed pair of shorts, and if anything the BMC branding only adds to the appeal. With Taylor Phinney's recent retirement, celebrate his career with his old team's kit.View Deal

Castelli Free Aero Race 4 Limited Edition Bib Short - Men's| 40% off at Backcountry

Was $199.99 | $119.95

Castelli claims the aero details on these bibs deliver a claimed savings of 10 watts, though over what time frame and how that's measured we don't know. What we do know is these are Castelli bib shorts, so they're well made, with high quality materials and at this price, hard to beat.View Deal

Castelli Sanremo 4.0 Speed Suit - Men's | 50% off at Backcountry

Was $399.95 | $199.97

The Sanremo 4.0 speed suit combines Castelli's best-performing materials into an all-day-comfortable race-ready skin suit. Available in black or orange in a limited range of sizes at 50% off for Black Friday. View Deal

Castelli Body Paint 3.3 Speed Suit | 55% off at Backcountry

Was $299.95 | Now $134.98

If speed if your ultimate goal, then the body-paint speed suit is your friend. Give yourself the advantage and save 55% in the process with this Black Friday deal.View Deal

Shoes

Giro Factor Techlace Cycling Shoe - Men's| 54% off at Backcountry

Was $349.95 | Now $159.95

Not content with one or even two closure systems, the Giro Factor Techlace mixes up no less than three: Velcro, laces and Boa style dials. It turns out this is a good idea, as it features the best of both (all three?) worlds - the shoes are super comfortable and allow for lots of fit adjustment. They're also at a very, very good price with this deal. View Deal

Sidi Wire 2 Air Vent Carbon Cycling Shoe - Women's | 25% off at Backcountry

Was $499.95 | Now $374.99

Sidi's top-tier road cycling shoe with a women's-specific last for tailored comfort, a full carbon fibre sole for power transfer and the Techno 3 closure system for micro adjustments. A decent selection of sizes but only in white. View Deal

Sidi Shot Vent Carbon Cycling Shoe - Men's| Up to 30% off at Backcountry

Was $549.99 | Now $384.99

The Sidi Shot shoes are a premium offering from the Italian shoe brand and feature a super-stiff vented carbon sole perfect for racing, and as always with Sidi, an eye-wateringly expensive price tag. Until this deal, that is. The Glow Yellow/Black has 30% off while the rest of the colours and sizes on offer have a 25% discount. View Deal

Accessories

Zipp Stainless Steel Aero Quick-Release Skewer - Pair | 63% off at Backcountry

Was $39.95 | Now $14.95

Most wheels come with skewers, but if you find yourself wanting, then why would you look beyond these from Zipp at 63% off? Weighing 77g for a pair and boasting aerodynamic gains, they're worth the upgrade. View Deal

Wahoo Fitness ELEMNT GPS Bike Computer| 27% off at Backcountry

Was $299.99| Now $219.99

The Elemnt is a well specced head unit with a pretty user-friendly smartphone app to allow for easy set-up and use. The unique zoom option customizes the screen on the fly and it includes navigation capabilities and is compatible with ANT+ and Bluetooth 4.0 devices, and supports wireless connectivity for fast file uploads. View Deal

Tacx Neo 2 Smart Direct Drive Trainer | 25% off at Backcountry

Was $1399.00| Now $1049.99

Just in time for piling on those winter training miles, the Neo 2 is quieter than Tacx's previous model and transmits speed, power, and cadence to the usual training apps. The Neo 2 reproduces gradients up to 25% and mimics road surface feel. Compatible with Shimano/SRAM 9, 10, and 11-speed cassettes, it also includes thru-axle converters to match disc brake road bikes. View Deal

Wheels & tires

Schwalbe Pro One Tire - Tubeless| 42% off at Backcountry

Was $85.60 | Now $49.95

Available in 23mm, 25mm and 28mmm, Schwalbe's Pro One's are aimed at fast riders looking to drop weight and roll faster. Snakebite and sidewall protection retains air pressure and a firm center trip keeps rolling resistance low. View Deal

HED Ardennes Plus SL Road Wheelset - Clincher | 43% off at Backcountry

Was $1200.00 | Now $683.99

These aluminum wheels are light and strong and now come with a wider rim. They're also tubeless compatible and almost half price in the Backcountry Black Friday sale. View Deal

Shimano Dura-Ace 9170 C40 Carbon Disc Brake Road Wheelset - Tubeless | 29% off at Backcountry

Was $1969.99 | Now $1399.95

This high end and versatile wheelset from Shimano is tubeless and disc ready with a D2 carbon rim profile which claims to improve aerodynamics across more yaw angles than other wheels. The wider rim width is optimized for 23-32mm tires. Available in the Centerlock, 12x100/12x142 option at a $570.00 saving at Backcountry. View Deal

ENVE SES 3.4 Carbon Wheelset - Clincher| 34% off at Backcountry

Was $2900.00 | Now $1899.95

Save a massive $1000 on this great rouleur wheelset from Enve. SES carbon construction balances low weight and high stiffness and the rim depths seek to combine aero ability with supreme stability. The wide internal rims are optimized for 25mm tires and they are tubeless compatible.View Deal

Helmets

Poc Octal Raceday| 30% off at Backcountry

Was $199.95 | Now $139.98

If you like the design, then this helmet offers great airflow, adjustability, comfort and above all, safety. Available in 'Garminium blue' after the Garmin Pro team that wore them, it's available in small and medium sizes at this knockdown price. Backcountry stablemate Competitive Cyclist has other colour options starting at the same price. View Deal

Lazer Z1| 39% off at Backcountry

Was $229.95 | Now $139.95

This range-topping helmet from Belgian helmet specialists Lazer is on offer at a great deal if you are a size small and happy with the Matte Titanium colour. Other options and sizes are also on offer at reduced prices but this is the biggest discount. A very light and comfortable lid with great protection capabilities. View Deal

Kask Protone| 46% off at Backcountry

Was $299.95 | Now $160.90

Weighing in at just 215g, Kask claims this superlight helmet has the lowest drag and the fastest heat dissipation coefficients compared to any other ventilated helmet. All we know is this is a fantastic price if you take a size small in the black/blue option. Other sizes and colours are 25% off at $224.96 - still a strong deal on a top-end lid.View Deal

Kask Valegro| 30% off at Backcountry

Was $249.95 | Now $174.97

Team SKY used these lids on hot days at the Tour de France and a size small has a claimed weight of just 180g. There are various pricing options across this helmet at Backcountry but the cheapest deal is on the blue matte, medium. View Deal

Poc Ventral SPIN| 40% off at Backcountry

Was $289.95 | Now $174.99

Small, medium and large options in yellow get you 40% off for this pro level helmet at Backcountry. Want to go black, blue, white or even fluoro pink? Score a 26% discount - still well worth it. View Deal

Components

Quarq SRAM Red DZero Power Meter Crankset Package - BB30 | 43% off at Backcountry

Was $1246.99 | Now $708.99 | 43% off

Power meters are expensive, but Backcountry is offering the Quark DZero Spider based power meter for an absolute steal. If you have a BB30 bottom bracket, this power meter is packaged with SRAM Red cranks and chainringsView Deal

Abbey Bike Tools 4-Way Multi-Tool | 20% off at Backcountry

Was $40.00 | Now $31.96

Abby Bike Tools are best known for their extremely high quality kit , and the 4-way multi tool is no exception. Adding an extra arm to the typical Y-wrench, the Abby tool is made from lightweight aluminium and available in five pre-configured options with different sized bits. View Deal

What will I find in the Backcountry Black Friday sale?

The Backcountry Black Friday sale has a range of road and mountain bikes from brands such as Santa Cruz, Cervelo, Pinarello and Bianchi, along with clothing from premium kit manufacturers Assos, Sportful, and Castelli. There are shoes from Sidi and Fizik, components from Enve, and cycling computers from Garmin and Wahoo, among the all-encompassing cycling range. With such a premium offering, you can be sure that any Black Friday bike deals you find will get you a quality product that will stand up to the rigorous tests of your everyday cycling needs.

Backcountry's usual Black Friday tactic

We know Backcountry was launching Black Friday cycling deals way back in 2011, the year Black Friday was taken to a new extreme in America when several retailers (including Target, Kohl's, Macy's, Best Buy, and Bealls) opened at midnight for the first time.

In 2018, Backcountry dropped 50% on select styles and has previously been known to do 'Black Friday on Thursday', and they're taking a similar approach for Black Friday 2019.