Amazon Prime Day deal: This Garmin Edge 1030 bundle packs a real punch for the price

The Amazon Prime Day sale is here and will be in full swing until tomorrow. Yes, that's right, Amazon Prime Day runs over two full days. We don't make the rules; instead, we concentrate our energies on trying to find and highlight the best deals for you.

A solid deal today that's worthy of mention is this Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bundle deal, which contains everything you need to get set up to ride in one go, and with over 40% off. This is a deal that's specific to the USA, but don't worry if you are in the UK, we've found a lowest-ever price deal on the Wahoo Elemnt Roam computer down below.

The Edge 1030 Plus is one of Garmins best bike computer computers and now the Edge 1040 and 1050 models are on the market it's available at a more accessible price point. Make no bones about it though, this is still a highly capable touchscreen computer that's packed full of features.

This bundle includes the Edge 1030 unit itself, Garmin Speed and Cadence sensors, Garmin HRM Dual heart rate monitor (strap included), mounts, tether cable, and USB charging cable. Every accessory you could wish for in one solid bundle.

If you're deal hunting this week, you can follow along to our live blog. Don't forget to check out our main Amazon Prime Day cycling deals page for a comprehensive deals breakdown.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bundle: $699.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save 44%- The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is packed with features and still stands up against the competition. With the included accessories it's a great buy if you don't want to splash out the extra cash on the newer 1040 and 1050 models. This is close to the lowest price we've ever seen for this package. There's too much to cover here so check out our in-depth review if you are considering making a purchase.

Wahoo Elemnt Roam V2: £349.99 £252 at Amazon

Save 28%: We make this the cheapest the Elemnt Roam V2 computer from Wahoo has ever been on Amazon. The Roam is slightly larger than its Bolt sibling and offers excellent mapping and all-around use, a recent update means you can control your Spotify playlist using the computer and I personally included the Wahoo Summit climb feature in my gear of the year last year.

Accessory deals

You may have a bike computer you're already very happy with, so I've included US and UK deals for my favourite Heart rate monitor and strap which you can use with a range of computers, in case you are in the market.

The Garmin HRM has been my go-to for years and I'm currently on my second unit. I purchased my last one during an Amazon sale last year. It's more than half the price compared to some of the competition and I like its comfortable strap and dependable performance.

Garmin HRM Dual: £58.89 £41.99 at Amazon

29% off - For the money I don't think you can go wrong with the HRM Dual. If you're looking for a dependable heart rate monitor that just works, I'd recommend it.

Garmin HRM Dual: $69.99 $54.50 at Amazon

22% off - This is exactly the same item, just for our US readers. Garmin claims a lifespan of three and a half years for the computer, though this all depends on your usage of course. Top tip, if it doesn't come with one, invest in the correct small screwdriver straight away to make battery changes a breeze.