Amazon Prime Day deal: This Garmin Edge 1030 bundle packs a real punch for the price

By
published

Hit the ground running with this full Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bundle which contains everything you need to train, explore and race

The Amazon Prime Day sale is here and will be in full swing until tomorrow. Yes, that's right, Amazon Prime Day runs over two full days. We don't make the rules; instead, we concentrate our energies on trying to find and highlight the best deals for you. 

A solid deal today that's worthy of mention is this Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bundle deal, which contains everything you need to get set up to ride in one go, and with over 40% off. This is a deal that's specific to the USA,  but don't worry if you are in the UK, we've found a lowest-ever price deal on the Wahoo Elemnt Roam computer down below.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bundle: $699.99 $389.99 at Amazon
Save 44%- The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is packed with features and still stands up against the competition. With the included accessories it's a great buy if you don't want to splash out the extra cash on the newer 1040 and 1050 models. 

This is close to the lowest price we've ever seen for this package. There's too much to cover here so check out our in-depth review if you are considering making a purchase. 

Wahoo Elemnt Roam V2: £349.99 £252 at Amazon
Save 28%: We make this the cheapest the Elemnt Roam V2 computer from Wahoo has ever been on Amazon. The Roam is slightly larger than its Bolt sibling and offers excellent mapping and all-around use, a recent update means you can control your Spotify playlist using the computer and I personally included the Wahoo Summit climb feature in my gear of the year last year.

Garmin HRM Dual: £58.89 £41.99 at Amazon
29% off - For the money I don't think you can go wrong with the HRM Dual. If you're looking for a dependable heart rate monitor that just works, I'd recommend it. 

Garmin HRM Dual: $69.99 $54.50 at Amazon
22% off - This is exactly the same item, just for our US readers. Garmin claims a lifespan of three and a half years for the computer, though this all depends on your usage of course. Top tip, if it doesn't come with one, invest in the correct small screwdriver straight away to make battery changes a breeze.

Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.