Post-Christmas bike sales USA: The best deals and where to find the cycling sales

The post-Christmas bike sales are a great time to grab a deal on your next cycling purchase, so whether you've been waiting for your next upgrade to drop in price, or you're just looking to spend your gift cards, now really is the most wonderful time of the year to get the most bang for your buck.

Cyclingnews has hand-picked some of the best deals from the holiday sales and outlined them below so that you can spend more time with your family or tackle the Festive 500.

However, while the deals below represent our pick of the highlights in the USA, if you get to the end and you've not found the deal of your dreams, fear not. Our bike deals guide is full of even more bike-based bargains and we've also checked out the retailers that are running post-Christmas bike sales and put together a small roundup of who they are and what they're doing; call it our gift to you this Christmas.

At this time of year, your wallet might be feeling a little lighter than usual, so our advice: don't overstretch yourself for the sake of a discount if you don't need the product on offer. However, if you've been counting on the post-Christmas bike sales for a new bike, the latest GoPro, or a posh new pair of cycling shoes anyway, then why not save some cash while you're at it?

Scroll down and enjoy a browse of our pick of the best deals in the post-Christmas bike sales, but be sure to come back and let us know if we've missed any.

Best deals from the post-Christmas bike sales in the USA

(opens in new tab) Lazer Nuts Kineticore kids helmet: $49.99 $11.97 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

76% off - A truly low-cost helmet for kids from one of the world's leading and most respected brands, available in a single size that's suitable for heads measuring 50cm - 56cm. The 66% off is applied to the black flash yellow version.

(opens in new tab) Fizik Tempo Microtex Classic Bar Tape: $34.99 $15.94 at Backcountry (opens in new tab)

54% off - One of the easiest and most affordable ways to give your bike a bit of a spruce up is to change over the bar tape to something fresh and new. If you're a fan of fun, bright colours, you can save a nice amount on Fizik's Tempo Microtex Classic bar tape in yellow, green, pink and white.

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds: $26.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

26% off - Dime by name, and nudging under the $20 dollar mark, approaching dime by nature too, though the name is more referring to the diminutive size. The battery case only weighs 32g, and they offer 8.5 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Men's Explore Technical T-shirt | up to 70% off (opens in new tab)

$27.00 | £26.00 | €30.00 | A$33.00

Designed for the long-distance rider, the Explore Technical T-shirt comes with a reflective print across the crest and is made from high-wicking fabric, so you'll keep your cool however hot it gets. Rapha also has a discounted women's version. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Zipp Service Course 80 A2 Ergo Handlebars: $59.00 $30.68 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

Up to 48% off - Silver components are making a comeback, so if you've got a classy build on the horizon then these aluminium bars may be just the ticket considering the discount. The gravel version (opens in new tab) is also similarly discounted.

(opens in new tab) Bolle Messenger Helmet: $125.00 $31.94 at Jenson USA (opens in new tab)

74% off - The Bolle messenger commuter-style helmet currently has a huge 77% off in medium and in Khaki / Orange matte colourways. The built-in LED light system should really help you stay visible in traffic or low-light conditions.



(opens in new tab) Time Xpresso 2 Pedals: $69.00 $37.95 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

45% off - You don't often see Time pedals in the pro peloton, but Trek-Segafredo has switched to them for the 2023 season, so if you want to cosplay then this is a great way in.

(opens in new tab) Leatt Women's DBX 2.0 Jacket: $119.99 $38.94 at Jenson USA (opens in new tab)

68% off - This seriously quality waterproof jacket from Leatt comes with a clever magnetic hood that keeps it from flapping in the wind. It also has a chest pocket for storage, which it can fold into when the rain stops.

(opens in new tab) JVC Marshmallow+ In-ear wireless earphones: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

50% off - The Marshmallow+ earbuds are IPX5 rated, so they'll cope with your workouts. There are dual microphones and active noise cancelling, while battery life is up to 5 hours. You get three sets of marshmallow foam inserts so you can get a comfortable fit.

(opens in new tab) Continental GP5000: $87.95 $43.98 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

50% off - The continental GP5000 sits resolutely among our best road bike tyres (opens in new tab) list. It's fast, grippy, and lasts a long time. This deal is only for the 23mm version, but if that's your bag then it's a big saving.

(opens in new tab) Garmin HRM Dual Heart Rate Monitor: $69.99 $47.75 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)32% off - Get accurate data and train more effectively with a Garmin heart rate monitor chest strap. The Dual model is equipped with both Bluetooth and ANT+ technology, linking it with your Garmin cycling computer, smartphone, Apple TV, and/or fitness watch.

(opens in new tab) Pro Team Training Jersey | up to 60% off (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)$50.00 | £45.00 | €55.00 | A$62

The Pro Team Training Jersey is a great option for rides in mild to warm conditions. Featuring classic Rapha styling with the Rapha logo on the rear pocket. Available at a great discounted price

(opens in new tab) dhb Classic Thermal Bib Tights: $100.00 $50.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Save 50% - dhb is well known for its affordability, and even at full RRP, the Classic range is a staple option in the budget-friendly realm. To get it at half price thanks to the Cyber Monday sales is a deal certainly worth considering.

(opens in new tab) Rockrider ST100 Bike: £249.00 $99.00 at Decathlon (opens in new tab)

60% off - This kids' mountain bike is a basic single-speed option with 20-inch wheels, designed for being plenty adjustable and easy to ride. At 24 lbs, it's not going to win any hill climbs, but you can't turn your nose up at a 60% saving.

(opens in new tab) Specialized Romin Evo Pro Mimic Saddle: $249.99 $124.95 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

50% off - The Romin shape is the choice of many Specialized sponsored athletes, and while it has a 3D printed counterpart, the second tier 'Mimic' model still offers excellent comfort and pressure relief.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 735XT: $349.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

63% off - Not as feature-rich as the top-of-the-range models, but with more than half of the price the Forerunner is a compelling multisport option. It'll cover you for triathlons, navigation, and biometrics, and can handle Strava live segments too

(opens in new tab) Kask Protone: $300.00 $150.94 at Jenson USA (opens in new tab)

50% off - You can enjoy 50% off the Kask Protone in the black/green colour and in size small. The Protone has an aerodynamic design and MIT technology as well as being proven at the highest level of competition.



(opens in new tab) Echelon Connect Sport-S: $799.00 $297.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

63% off - The Echelon is widely accepted as the best budget-friendly alternative to Peloton. It comes with a free 30-day Echelon United membership worth $40, which connects you to thousands of live and on-demand workouts and fitness classes. At 104lb, it's heavy, but importantly it's a stable machine. Both the saddle and handlebars are adjustable, and the base comes with wheels for easy movement.

(opens in new tab) Elite Tuo | Up to 40% off

Competitive Cyclist USA: $580.00 $347.93 (opens in new tab)

This one's a little more expensive than the Saris above, but it's popular due to its stylish design; it wouldn't look out of place in any modern apartment. But it's not just a pretty face, it's accurate within 3%, offers 2,050 watts of resistance with a 10% gradient, and comes complete with adapters for all modern axle standards.

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero11 Black

US: $499.98 $349.98 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

30% off - The GoPro Hero11 is the range-topping offering from GoPro. It will record super high-quality video and upload it straight to your phone.

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero11 Black Creator Edition:

US: $834.94 $579.98 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

30% off - The GoPro Hero11 Black Creator Edition is perfect for pro content creators and includes: a volta hand grip, light mod, media mod and enduro battery. At checkout, you will also find you have a free 32GB memory card thrown in.

(opens in new tab) Elite Direto XR | 40% off

REI USA: $1,000.00 $599.93 (opens in new tab)

If you're after a higher-spec trainer, then this is a good contender. The Elite Direto XR offers up to 2300 watts of resistance, the ability to simulate a 24% grade, and accuracy within 1.5%. Officially the XR doesn't come with a cassette, but REI's description says that one is included and installed. You best check that before you make the purchase.

(opens in new tab) Kona Rove AL 650 SE Gravel Bike: $1,720.00 $837.00 at Chain Reaction (opens in new tab)

Save 51% - This alloy gravel bike is a seriously affordable route for riding off-road. It's equipped with a 2x8 speed Shimano drivetrain, mechanical disc brakes, 650b wheels and 47c WTB tyres.

(opens in new tab) Specialized Turbo Como SL 4.0: $3,999.99 $3,199.95 at Mike's Bikes (opens in new tab)

20% off - The Turbo Como SL comes with Specialized's lighter weight motor with 35Nm torque and an enclosed down tube battery. It's all ready for jaunts around the city. The Turbo Como SL is available in Large only, but Mike's Bikes also has the non-SL Turbo Como 3.0 (opens in new tab) reduced, available in XL only.

Where can I find the post-Christmas bike sales?

If you didn't see what you were looking for, and you're wondering where to spend your Christmas pocket money, a host of cycling deals can be found at the list of stores below.

(opens in new tab) Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab) is one of the largest cycling retailers in the US. Their cycling sale is ongoing and there are deals aplenty, their deals are always worth checking out.

(opens in new tab) Rei (opens in new tab) is an outdoor retailer based in the USA. There's always a sale, you can currently get up to 64% off cycling products and even more in other categories. Owing to the store's popularity, the REI deals here are likely to be quick sellers.

(opens in new tab) Jenson USA (opens in new tab) is another USA-based retailer and always has thousands of offers available. The deals are great for road, gravel and mountain bikers alike.

(opens in new tab) ProBikeKit (opens in new tab) often slashes prices on Castelli clothing, Scicon bike boxes, and an abundance of accessories including power meters and lights. With such a range of high-quality brands stocked, you can be sure the ProBikeKit sale is worth a look.

(opens in new tab) BackCountry (opens in new tab), the US outdoor sports retailer, is one of the United States' go-to online retailers for bikes, components, clothing and accessories. It doesn't limit itself to cycling though, with fishing, skiing, and even yoga in the range of sports catered for.

(opens in new tab) Gear Coop (opens in new tab) has a huge cycling section within its sale, including shoes and pedals with handsome discounts.

(opens in new tab) Seshday (opens in new tab): It's not all cycling, but there's a good portion of tech that cyclists of both road and mountain bike disciplines will get excited about.

(opens in new tab) Clever Training (opens in new tab) is the go-to place for all-things fitness training, including cycle clothing and power meters.

(opens in new tab) Walmart (opens in new tab) might be a left-field inclusion in this list. We certainly wouldn't recommend a typical supermarket bike, but Walmart has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists - such as GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

(opens in new tab) Chain Reaction Cycles (opens in new tab) is owned by Wiggle, and therefore shares many of the same deals as well as an international audience. CRC has been first to launch its sales for the past few years.

(opens in new tab) Amazon (opens in new tab) isn't exactly the first retailer you think of when shopping for your bike but there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell, such as tablets for Zwift or Garmin computers.

(opens in new tab) Rapha (opens in new tab) is currently running its Archive Sale, which includes deep discounts on pro-level and replica pro cycling kit.

(opens in new tab) Moosejaw (opens in new tab) isn't limited to cycling, but it sells a range of great cycling brands.

(opens in new tab) Eastern Mountain Sports (opens in new tab) is another outdoor retailer that stocks products from our sport. They don't sell bikes, but their current sale has up to 70% off.

