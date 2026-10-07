You thought the triple chainset was dead? Self-shifting, battery-free system for 32" bikes offers glimpse of the future

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Colorado based Marginal Gain is ‘redefining the cycling experience’ with the Orient system

multi coloured triple front chainset drivetrain on a black background
(Image credit: Marginal Gain)

The past is now the future, according to Marginal Gain, which has unveiled an unusual new drivetrain aimed at addressing what it sees as a limitation of wide-range 1x systems - the increasing chain angle as the chain moves across the cassette.

Over the past decade, we have seen big changes in drivetrain tech, including the widespread adoption of single cranksets and rear cassettes growing in gear range and number of cogs.

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Emily Tillett
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