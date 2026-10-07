Designed to withstand ten cutting discs, Kryptonite's strongest bike lock is now discounted

Whether you're leaving your bike locked up during a day at work or stopping at a café or pub, it’s important to invest in one of the best bike locks to help keep your bike secure.

Kryptonite’s New York Lock Diamond U-lock is the strongest lock in its range, featuring a 26mm-thick, diamond-coated, double-layered steel shackle that promises to take up to ten cutting discs to get through. It’s now discounted in both the US and UK as part of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

USA: Kryptonite New York Lock Diamond U-lock: $359.95 $269.96

UK: Kryptonite New York Lock Diamond U-lock: £269.99 £233.53

This is particularly well suited to those with e-bikes and cargo bikes, as it's a substantial 2.4kg lock and the mounting bracket takes a little more thought to position. But if you're happy to carry the extra weight and work out the best mounting position, you're getting the kind of protection and reassurance that few brands can match.

Receiving an impressive 4.5/5 stars in its review, Mildred Locke says, "Short of attempting to destroy it myself, I can attest to the fact that this is possibly the most sturdy D-lock I’ve ever come across, and compared to older and smaller Kryptonite offerings, it has a noticeably tighter tolerance when locking the shackle legs into the cylinder."

The tighter tolerance on the shackle is a double-edged sword, in that it’s a huge improvement when you’re riding. However, that tight fit also means you have to get the lock barrel lined up with the shackle very precisely before it’ll slide in fully.

Bike locked up with Kryptonite New York Diamond Lock (Image credit: Mildred Locke)

To summarise, the Kryptonite New York Lock Diamond D-lock is about as serious as bike security gets and is designed to withstand sustained attacks and buy valuable time against thieves.

It's certainly not a cheap lock, but with the current discount bringing the price down, it offers a little more peace of mind without quite such a hefty hit to your wallet. And, of course, it's considerably cheaper than replacing a high-value bike if it gets stolen.