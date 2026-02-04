Want a chance to win $300/£250 in Amazon vouchers? Take our latest cycling survey
Tell us your thoughts about cycling, and you could win a $300/£250 Amazon voucher
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Our latest survey is all about you, your interest in cycling, and how you interact with the sport's many brands, whether they be bike manufacturers or TV streaming services.
We're always keen to learn more about our readers here at Cyclingnews, especially when it comes to their thoughts and feelings about everything two-wheeled.
The survey below will take roughly 10-20 minutes to complete, and to thank you for your time, you will be given the option to enter a prize draw to win a £250/$300 Amazon voucher.
TAKE THE SURVEY HERE
To enter the optional prize draw, please provide your email address and name when prompted at the end of the survey. Your information will only be used for prize draw purposes. You can submit your answers without providing those details.
We may use direct quotes from your open-ended answers, with your permission, but only anonymously, to inform and promote our content offerings.
The survey closes on 15th March 2026.
Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.