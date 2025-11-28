How many men's and women's WorldTour winners in 2025 can you name?

Features
By published

Test your memory on the last 12 months of road racing with our latest quiz

SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 22: (L-R) Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike during the 1st Sanremo Women 2025 a 156km one day race from Genova to Sanremo / #UCIWWT / on March 22, 2025 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
This sprinter had another prolific season in the women's WorldTour during 2025 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Want to sink your teeth into another cycling quiz?

There's only one right answer, especially as you're probably impatiently awaiting the return of road cycling in January – unless you're a CX fanatic!

We're giving you 15 minutes to name all the men's and women's WorldTour race winners from the 2025 season. If you come unstuck on a smaller race, you're more than welcome to ask for a hint – just sign in or register for that trivia 'sticky bottle' and we promise not to think less of you!

Cyclingnews app advert

(Image credit: Future)
Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.