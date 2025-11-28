How many men's and women's WorldTour winners in 2025 can you name?
Test your memory on the last 12 months of road racing with our latest quiz
Want to sink your teeth into another cycling quiz?
There's only one right answer, especially as you're probably impatiently awaiting the return of road cycling in January – unless you're a CX fanatic!
The men's WorldTour and women's WorldTour span from January through to October, with a mix of one-day Classics, stage races, and, of course, Grand Tours. They're the top tiers of road racing, where the sport's biggest names do battle on the grandest stages.
It's fair to say that they're home to the most popular races on the calendar, too, but does that mean you can remember all the winners from the 2025 season? Why don't you find out with our latest trivia challenge!
We're giving you 15 minutes to name all the men's and women's WorldTour race winners from the 2025 season. If you come unstuck on a smaller race, you're more than welcome to ask for a hint – just sign in or register for that trivia 'sticky bottle' and we promise not to think less of you!
Oh, and if this has scratched a cycling trivia itch, then be sure to test your knowledge on some of our other recent quizzes, all found in our cycling quiz hub.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.