'You can't simply borrow road metrics' - Colnago launches new G5-X gravel bike

Colnago has released a brand new G5-X gravel bike today, which builds on its existing G4-X gravel platform, which launched back in 2024.

Colnago says, “You can't simply borrow road metrics - weight, stiffness, aerodynamics - and apply them just as easily to a gravel bike.”

The Italian brand has focused on creating a bike that can excel across a broad range of gravel racing. It highlights events including the Traka 200, Unbound 200, Badlands and GranGuanche Audax as examples of the different types of racing the G5-X is designed to handle.

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Tyre clearance has been increased to 53mm (Image credit: Colnago)

The G5-X embraces the trend towards wider tyres, offering clearance for 53mm tyres, not class-leading, but an improvement of 8mm over the outgoing G4-X. Colnago ships all models with 50mm tyres fitted, making use of the frame's increased tyre clearance, which is something I like to see.

The frame is still relatively traditional-looking, though, which may please Colnago purists. The brand has decided on a round 27.2mm seatpost to boost comfort and open up dropper post options.

Another new feature is integrated frame storage within the downtube, which is said to fit a tube, CO₂ canister, tools and a plug kit.

The G5-X also gets mounting points on the top tube, downtube and fork - six in total, including two additional fork mounts designed with ultra-distance and bikepacking races in mind.

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Colnago has carried over its integrated CC.01 Wide cockpit, which has more flare than the standard CC.01, at 3cm rather than 1cm per side. Like the standard CC.01, it's a carbon monocoque design intended to keep weight down while maintaining stiffness.

The new bike also comes with the option of Fidlock Twist Lock technology, allowing you to use either conventional bottles or Fidlock-compatible accessories. The mechanical attachment is designed to keep bottles securely in place over rough terrain, reducing the risk of losing a bottle, while the side-loading system can be useful on smaller frames or when the bike is loaded up and space is limited.

Integrated frame storage on the downtube with Fidlock Twist Lock technology (Image credit: Colnago)

Colnago hasn't pushed the boundaries in any one particular area with the G5-X. Instead, you're getting a gravel race bike that should do everything you need it to do, and nothing you don't - a "fast yet capable bike" as Colnago puts it.

For example, the Factor Elara went all out in its pursuit of speed, the third-generation Canyon Grail prioritised wide tyre clearance with room for 57mm tyres, while the Specialized S-Works Crux went after low weight.

Colnago CC.01 wide handlebar (Image credit: Colnago)

Geometry, specs, and pricing

The G5-X will be available in five sizes, from 45cm to 57cm, three bike builds and two colour options.

Compared with the G4-X, the G5-X has longer chainstays and a longer wheelbase. The head tube angle is also slightly slacker, while the reach is marginally longer, changes that Colnago says offer “more stability even in a compact position”.

The bottom bracket is also lower on the G5-X to help improve stability at speed, with the BB drop increasing from 70mm to 77.5mm on a 54cm frame.

As for pricing, the entry-level model (if such a thing can ever be said of a Colnago) is built with SRAM Rival XPLR and Vision TC45 Carbon wheels, costing $5,500 / €4,900 / £5,299.99.

A more expensive SRAM Force XPLR build, also with Vision TC45 Carbon wheels, is available for $7,500 / €5,750 / £6,299.99.

The range topper is a SRAM Red XPLR AXS build with Zipp 303 XPLR SW wheels for $10,500 / €9,200 / £9,999.99.

Interestingly, this is less than the flagship Specialized S-Works Crux in a SRAM Red build, which costs $13,999.99 / £11,999.