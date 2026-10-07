'You can't simply borrow road metrics' - Colnago launches new G5-X gravel bike

News
By
Published

The G5-X has revised geometry and boosted clearances, and it costs less than the Specialized S-Works Crux

New Colnago G5-X
(Image credit: Colnago)
Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Emily Tillett
Contributor

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.