Colnago embraces normal standard and makes no aero claims with its new G4-X gravel race bike

By Will Jones
published

New bar, a threaded bottom bracket, and cyclocross heritage create a bike opposed to the heritage-focussed C68 Gravel

New colnago G4-X
(Image credit: Colnago)

Colnago, as storied a bike brand as it gets, has been on a new model spree of late. We’ve been treated to a new all-road version of the C68, and then recently a gravel version, the C68 Gravel, to add off-road capability to the brand’s lugged, made-in-Italy line. Hot on its heels we are now being offered a new model in the brand’s race-oriented line, the G4-X. 

This new gravel bike is to replace the existing G3-X, and serve as an off-road counterpart to the Colnago V4Rs road bike, raced by Tadej Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates teammates. 

New colnago G4-X
The front end has been cleaned up thanks to a new integrated cockpit that's more flared than the road model(Image credit: Colnago)

