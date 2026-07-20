The final week of the Tour de France will look completely different now that Vingegaard is out - Philippa York analysis

The Tour de France thrives on a close rivalry, and the removal of the only constant in the challenge to Tadej Pogačar’s dominance – after Jonas Vingegaard crashed out on stage 15 – means a reset not only in the GC group but also in how the race will be conducted during the final week.

But before looking ahead, it's worth reflecting on the last six stages and the conclusions that we can draw from them.

It seems like a long time ago now, but the second week began, in an almost routine manner, with a Pogačar stage win. In his usual style, he kept the break in check and then attacked on the penultimate climb, passing a valiant Richard Carapaz and soloing to the finish. Behind, Vingegaard gave chase but had little help from the others in his group before they all jumped him in sight of the finish line. They were not strong enough to collaborate with the Visma-Lease a Bike leader, but strangely reinvigorated when the line came into sight. It has been, up until his untimely exit, an all-too-familiar tale in pursuit of Pogačar. However, with Vingegaard's abandonment, it's an option for the podium contenders that no longer exists, and that is going to change so many tactics.

Another pair of stage wins for Pogačar is no surprise in the second week, and neither was another sprint victory for Tim Merlier despite Alpecin-Premier Tech having the best leadout train. They still haven’t got their timing right for Philipsen at the stage finishes, which was something that