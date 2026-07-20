The final week of the Tour de France will look completely different now that Vingegaard is out - Philippa York analysis

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Tadej Pogačar rides with Isaac Del Toro and Remco Evenepoel during stage 15 of the Tour. Left: Philippa York&#039;s profile photo. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/ BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
Philippa York expects a drastically different tactical battle as the Tour heads into the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France thrives on a close rivalry, and the removal of the only constant in the challenge to Tadej Pogačar’s dominance – after Jonas Vingegaard crashed out on stage 15 – means a reset not only in the GC group but also in how the race will be conducted during the final week.

But before looking ahead, it's worth reflecting on the last six stages and the conclusions that we can draw from them.