Specialized rolls out five brand new road and gravel tyres

Today, Specialized has released a comprehensive overhaul of its tyre ranges, encompassing road, gravel, and mountain biking options. Given that this site has a focus on the former two disciplines, we will omit the latter options for the sake of concision.

On the road, the existing Mondo model (in both tubeless and tube-type) is accompanied by a new S-Works turbo TLR model - seemingly a replacement for the venerable old Turbo Cotton - and a new RapidAir TLR, an aero-optimised model devoid of puncture protection, targeting time trials and road racing.

In the world of gravel, the race-oriented Pathfinder has been given a new tread, as has the mixed-duties Tracer, while the Terra, formerly a cyclocross tyre for muddy courses, has been relaunched as a trail-adjacent adventure tyre designed to handle adventure riding duties.

Image 1 of 3 The new RapidAir forgoes any puncture protection strip in a big to maximise speed, and it also has an aero tread. (Image credit: Specialized)

The Turbo is designed to be the all-round race tyre, and we've seen it in use already by the pros. (Image credit: Specialized) The mondo is more of an endurance tyre, but comes out to play at Paris-Roubaix due to its larger size. (Image credit: Specialized)

2025 Specialized road bike tyres

Starting at the lower end of the range in performance terms, the Mondo, first seen in use at Paris-Roubaix in 2023, remains in the range more or less unchanged from their 2024 counterparts, save for some new sidewall logos. The Mondo is available in both tubeless and tube-type options, in widths of 26c to 32c in tube-type and 28c-35c in the tubeless version. Endurance is the name of the game here, with the Mondo boasting the most puncture protection of the road range and a thicker tread for higher mileage. It does still feature the same T2/T5 rubber compound mix as faster tyres in the range, however.

Next in the range is the S-Works Turbo TLR, which we have seen in use at Opening Weekend and acts as a replacement for the Turbo Cotton, bringing Specialized sponsored teams (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and Soudal-Quick Step) under the tubeless umbrella. It is allegedly 10% faster than the S-Works Turbo 2BR in terms of rolling resistance.

It features a triple-ply, 120TPI casing, and the T2/T5 rubber compound mix (with a harder, faster central rubber and softer more grippy shoulders) as is common in the Specialized road range. It is also hookless compatible, seemingly at all widths, though it is only available in a 28c and a 30c option in both black and tanwall.

The S-Works Turbo TLR is also 20g lighter than the old S-Works Turbo 2BR, though at which size it is not specified. Comparisons to the old Turbo Cotton have not been made, and while no mention of that tyre has been made in the press material, it is understood that it will continue to be available.

At the very top of the 2025 tree is the new RapidAir, designed to be the “ultimate race day tire”. It allegedly saves 33 seconds over 40km over the S-Works Turbo RapidAir, though at which speed has not been specified, thanks to a 3 watt reduction in rolling resistance, and a 2 watt saving in drag reduction thanks to an “aero optimised tread pattern”, making it the latest in the small but growing family of aero tyres, alongside the Continental Aero 111 and the Enve SES Road tyre.

The RapidAir has no puncture protection strip, and while it shares the same T2/T5 tread, it ditches the traditional three-ply construction for a new two-ply build. It is only available in 26c and 28c options and is hookless compatible.

Image 1 of 3 The Pathfinder has had an update, though the tread pattern is still very similar to the previous version. (Image credit: Specialized) The Tracer looks to be an all-round option for mixed surface gravel riding. (Image credit: Specialized) The Terra is more trail-adjacent for those getting a little more sendy. (Image credit: Specialized)

2025 Specialized gravel bike tyres

Receiving the most modest changes, visually at least, is the Pathfinder, a tyre that has frequented the top step of the podium at Unbound multiple times. The latest Pathfinder TLR has a claimed 19% improvement in rolling resistance versus the older Pathfinder Pro 2BR, though it’s not clear at what speed. It’s also 25g lighter, presumably in the largest 45c size, where the differences would be the greatest. These changes appear to come from a new tread design, though it maintains the same central slick line, and graduated small shoulder knobs as the outgoing model. It’s available in 35c, 40c, and 45c widths, only in 700c diameters, and all with a 60TPI casing. Like the road tyre range, it uses a T2/T5 rubber mix.

The all-new Tracer is a comprehensive overhaul from the old model, which was something of a cyclocross-adjacent tyre. The new Tracer comes in widths of 40c, 45c, and 50c in 700c only, and aims to be a single tyre solution for mixed terrain gravel riding, rather than the racy ambitions of the Pathfinder TLR. Small, closely packed central knobs grade out to larger ones on the shoulders.

The Terra TLR is another large overhaul, taking the place of the old Rhombus Pro and aiming to be a go-between for gravel and trail riding. The tread pattern is much the same as the Tracer, though the knobs are larger and more widely spaced. In contrast, it only comes in a 45c or 50c size. Both the Terra and Tracer tyres use only the more grippy T5 rubber compound.

Pricing