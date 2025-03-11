Specialized rolls out five brand new road and gravel tyres

Today, Specialized has released a comprehensive overhaul of its tyre ranges, encompassing road, gravel, and mountain biking options. Given that this site has a focus on the former two disciplines, we will omit the latter options for the sake of concision. 

On the road, the existing Mondo model (in both tubeless and tube-type) is accompanied by a new S-Works turbo TLR model - seemingly a replacement for the venerable old Turbo Cotton - and a new RapidAir TLR, an aero-optimised model devoid of puncture protection, targeting time trials and road racing. 

The new RapidAir forgoes any puncture protection strip in a big to maximise speed, and it also has an aero tread. (Image credit: Specialized)


The Pathfinder has had an update, though the tread pattern is still very similar to the previous version. (Image credit: Specialized)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Tyre$£
Rapid Air TLR1007590
SW Turbo TLR806075
Mondo TLR 805570
Mondo Folding553545
Pathfinder TLR554550
Terra TLR554550
Tracer TLR554550
