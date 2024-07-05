Biniam Girmay’s Uvex Surge Aero MIPS helmet officially launched

Plug-in vent cover claimed to improve aerodynamics in Uvex’s new top spec helmet

Followers of our Tour de France tech coverage will have already read how Intermarché-Wanty’s team, including its star sprinter Biniam Girmay, each have two of Uvex’s latest helmets at their disposal. One has the helmet’s vents open, the other has its plug-in cover glued in place to avoid contravening UCI regulation 1.3.013: "It is prohibited to add a detachable cover to a helmet."

Now Uvex has revealed details of the new helmet used by the team and made it available for sale. The good news for anyone not riding in a UCI-sanctioned race is that they won’t have to glue their cover in place, so they can decide whether they want more aero or more vented much more easily. 

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 