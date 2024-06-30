'The world is warming up' – How Tour de France teams tackled the Italian heatwave

By
published

From sauna sessions and heat chambers to cold baths and air-con, we get insight into the teams' preparation and recovery techniques for heat acclimatisation

Tour de France 2024 Grand Depart Tech
Tour de France 2024: Ineos had a special ice bath to handle the heat wave (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The opening weekend of racing at the Tour de France has been fiery in more ways than one. On the bikes, riders haven't failed to put on a show, but the biggest battle many riders faced was one with Mother Nature, rather than each other. As the race began in Florence, a high-summer heatwave blasted Italy, turning it into an oven.

Mark Cavendish was the highest profile rider to suffer, vomiting en route and, at the finish, being given an iced towel by a waiting press officer. It was already going to be a tough day for the British sprinter with 3600m of climbing on the road to Rimini, but the 36°C heat didn't help.

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.