A gilet for all seasons: Spatzwear BurnR2 gilet review

The Spatz BurnR2 is light, comfortable and surprisingly warm. It can be used all year round with a range of layers and doesn't flap or slow you down on the bike

Spatz BurnR gilet Check Amazon Visit Site Price: £139.99 / $175.85 / €164.20



Weight: Size small - 130 grams.



Sizes: S / M-L / L-XL



Colours: Black / Red



Materials: 75% PES (Polyester) , 20% PA (Nylon,Polyamid), 5% EL (Elastane)

Spatz has asserted itself as one the names in foul weather/performance-focused kit over the last few years, at least in the UK where I live. The brand's offerings have increased from overshoes and now include shorts, bib tights, jerseys as well as a range of accessories.

Spatz says it aimed to create the perfect gilet with the BurnR. It's a tight-fitting, highly stretchy gilet with a windproof chest panel that's aerodynamic and comfortable to wear. The biggest talking point for me is the woven, stretchy material used in its construction which is different from pretty much every other gilet that I know of on the market at the moment.

The BurnR gilet is priced at £139.99 in the UK, though it is discounted on the brand's website currently. This does put into jersey/jacket territory and towards the upper end of the gilet price table I’d say. From our best cycling gilets buyers guide its closest competitor price-wise is probably the Velocio Signature Softshell. There are more expensive gilets on the market though, such as the Polartec Alpha lined Castelli Unlimited Puffy which is north of £200. I'm also testing that at the moment, and will have the full review written in due course.

I gave the BurnR the best overall title in our buyers guide, and even included it in my gear of the year list, so it's safe to say I've gotten on well with it. I have been testing it out for several months through the UK winter on a range of rides.

Design and Aesthetics

The Spatz BurnR design means it looks pretty distinctive, it’s available in two colour options black or red, and the red version has a contrasting black windproof chest panel.

The BurnR uses a woven design which is mostly Polyester and which varies depending on where it is on the gilet. It directly contributes to its aesthetics, and creates lots of small ridges inside the piece, predominantly on the back section but also on the sides and front to a lesser degree. I assume this is included to create pockets of air to aid warmth which is also what the Basez base layer from Spatz aims to do. This weave breaks up the gilet's material and creates patterns for want of a better word.

There is a Silver Spatz Burner logo on the front windproof chest panel which is double thickness and two logos on the back that are woven into the fabric. There are no labels to be found, just printed info at the neck. There's a healthy-sized YKK zipper, which is slightly bigger than the norm, so finding it with gloves should be no problem. There's also a sewn-on zipper cover at the neck to eliminate the chance of any potential irritation there.

The second iteration of the BurnR gained three good-sized translucent mesh rear pockets, which Spatz says was due to rider feedback. I tend to prefer gilets with pockets and for the way I've been using the BurnR, the pockets are very welcome. As an example last week, I rode at points with my phone, a pump, two gels, a punctured butyl inner tube and my gloves stuffed in the rear pockets comfortably so there is plenty of room there. The pockets also don't sag which is good, and a gripper on the slightly dropped hem keeps the gilet in place.

A lot of Spatz kit is designed to aid performance in specific conditions and I’d argue help keep you feeling light and nimble on the bike.

This certainly seems to be true for the BurnR and its very stretchy, close-fitting design creates a snug fit but one that isn't restrictive thanks to the stretch. If you do want a more relaxed fit you may want to size up but may lose some of the BurnR's close-fitting, aero properties.

Spatz cites the ability to wear the BurnR under a tighter-fitting jersey, jacket or even skinsuit and the brand website does show Mark Cavendish winning a race whilst at QuickStep with perhaps a hint of a black BurnR to be seen under his skinsuit. For days when you want to stay fast and aero on the bike, something tight fitting to go under your skinsuit or jersey to add warmth may be welcome and the woven, non-rustly nature of the BurnR means it's well suited to this.

Indeed, the fit and comfort the BurnR provides means you could wear it over a jersey to add warmth as a top layer, as well as under a tight-fitting race kit or as an additional layer under a heavier-weight jacket. It's light enough at 130 grams for a small that you could easily take it off and stash it in a pocket if needed.

Performance

I enjoy wearing the BurnR as a stylish, comfortable top layer, and it is soft and very comfortable. It also seems to add a surprising amount of warmth given its weight, perhaps due to the ribbed internal weave and windproof panel. Where it excels for me is in adding comfort and warmth when you want to save weight and wear a bit less on the bike if you're riding hard.

For a chaingang or hard ride - where you can wear a little less due to the heat you generate - the BurnR is excellent. It's figure-hugging and feels fast, there's zero flap or rustling going on from it and you forget you're wearing it to a point. If you want to feel fast on the bike and use some additional thin layers to stay warm, it's a great option.

I've worn the BurnR as my top layer in around 5C/41F for just over three hours recently, starting in the dark early in the morning. On this ride, I paired it with the Spatz Extreme winter base layer and a short-sleeved summer jersey. The ride involved about 30 miles of hard riding in the middle and I was perfectly warm and comfortable before, during and after. If you are riding to a chaingang or heading out for a hard session you can remove a thicker jacket once you kick off, keep it in a rear pocket and put it back on post-ride which I have done a couple of times.

The Burnr isn't going to be a strong performer in the rain but isn't designed for that. Spatz does have a second gilet, the 'WarmR', which is designed specifically for wet-weather riding. The pockets in the BurnR mean you can carry a waterproof cycling jacket with you though.

If I was going to give any criticism to the BurnR it would be that the translucent pockets look a little messier than regular material when full of stuff. I saw a video of myself on a club run recently with a punctured tube, gels and wrappers, house keys etc stuffed in the pockets and it didn't look quite as tidy.

Verdict

The BurnR has proven to be a really valuable addition to my kit bag for the aforementioned reasons.

In the winter and autumn, it has performed well as a lightweight, but warm gilet when used with a range of layers down into single digits. But will do a great job during spring and into summer with lighter summer kit. It packs down small enough to allow you to carry it without issue and I value the comfort it brings to the table. It doesn't pack as small as a featherweight emergency gilet, but if I was getting a bit cold at the top of a climb or waiting for riding mates I know what I'd prefer to be pulling on.

Yes, it is on the expensive side for a gilet, but I can see myself using it pretty much all year round and I like how lightweight, comfortable and unobtrusive it feels when you're wearing it on the bike.

If you are looking for a versatile gilet that can offer good bang for your buck, the BurnR will tick all the boxes.