Gear of the year: Tom's top picks from 2023

It's somehow December already which means it's time for the Tech Team here at Cyclingnews to pull our gear of the year lists together.

If my list last year had a theme it was probably centred around choosing kit that just did what it said on the tin, and proved itself dependable so I could focus on just riding the bike. And in case you were wondering (you probably aren't) I am still running inner tubes on my bikes after including them on my list last year.

This year's list has a wider range of equipment and kit, though solid, no-nonsense gear is still high up on my priority list. It's a mix of things I've investigated and purchased myself, or that I have come across in my research and testing for pieces of work.

There's an interesting range in here I think, from nutrition products, clothing, a bike, a torque wrench and some sun cream! A few of the items topped our own buyer's guides as standout products from group tests, which I'm glad to have found. Other things have simply improved my own cycling or have just really impressed me with their performance.

I hope you enjoy the list, I've given it plenty of consideration. Drop me an email if you have a standout piece of kit or equipment this year that's been a game-changer for you; other riders' GOTY's or top kit choices are always interesting.

(Image credit: Future / Tom Wieckowski )

Pelotan sun cream

Though I'm struggling to remember it right now, we have had some sun in Britain this year and when it has been out I've been busting out the Pelotan sun cream as well as when I've been abroad.



I've used Pelotan all year pretty much on and off the bike and over the past couple of years have become more aware of being sun safe than ever. Pelotan is designed for sports and in a nutshell offers good protection from the sun whilst being lightweight, useful for us cyclists when winching ourselves up long (sweaty) climbs.

It really does seem (though it's not something I want to deliberately test) to last a long time without the need to reapply. Pelotan quote 8 hours and I can attest to this. I've finished some long days in the sun on one application comfortably with zero sunburn or discomfort, though I'm sure it's advisable to top up if you can.

It's very light, but doesn't run or get greasy on the bike. As a bald man I'm always conscious of protecting my head from the sun and I can't say I've ever had a problem with it running into my eyes. Pelotan offers UVA and UVB protection and is a '1% for the planet' member too.

Is it more expensive than your average bottle of sun cream? Yes. But it's a product I've come to appreciate and feel happy paying a bit more for as it feels like I'm investing in my own safety and comfort on the bike. And as my other half says, "It smells like holidays" - That's always a nice thought in the depths of winter.

(Image credit: Future / Tom Wieckowski )

Nduranz Nrgy unit drink

I started using the Nduranz Nrgy unit drink at the start of this year and it's been something of a game-changer for me. There are plenty of options on the market of course, but I feel like I've got a really solid option in my bottles now.

After a spate of lazy fuelling mistakes on the bike (getting a kicking as I ran out of juice) I wanted to find a product that would help improve my fuelling game. Nduranz has opened my eyes to what I have potentially been missing out on by being under fuelled without even fully realising it. I have actively felt a difference at the back end of certain longer, harder rides. Content on fuelling more and upping carb intake on the bike is everywhere now, and increasing my intake consistently has proven effective.

Dr. Tim Podlagar, a consultant and researcher at the University of Birmingham, has helped develop the current formulation of Nduranz. I'll quote the brand rather than muddle through an explanation, Nduranz states "A combination of glucose and fructose in the 1:0.8 ratio is proven by science to be optimal for carbohydrate absorption during intense exercise."

I love the simple system, one scoop for 45 grams of carbs, two scoops for 90 grams depending on what you are doing. Its light, the orange or lemon flavouring is really well done, and I've carried it in plastic sachets on long rides to re-make bottles on to go and that's worked well for me too. I really like that I can do 3 hard hours on two 90-gram bottles and don't need to eat. I will of course eat on longer rides too but It's easier to drink than eat on intense rides, (the brand also makes gels) and I don't need to carry extra food freeing up jersey space. I haven't had a single stomach or digestive issue from it in just under a year of regular use.

(Image credit: Future / Tom Wieckowski )

Velobici Jasper bibshorts and jersey

Velobici kit is designed and manufactured in Leicestershire, not far from where I live in England, UK. I've been riding in the Jasper bib shorts and jersey this year and It's comfortably amongst the nicest cycling kit I've ever seen or used.

If you are one of the cycling fans distraught at the news of AG2R no longer riding in brown cycling shorts next year fear not, as the the Jasper bib shorts come in a 'bark' or brown option, which is the colour I've tested and included in our best bib shorts guide this year.

The 'biscotti' coloured jersey is also pretty special, with its slightly retro styling and soft finish. There is some fantastic detailing like the Union Jack arm badge and metal pendulum VB zip pullers. There are also five pockets including a zippered one that extends round to the hips which makes access that little bit easier.

After initially trying it on, I had a good feeling about the kit and its fit. I made my first ride in the Jasper bib and jersey at the Fred Whitton Sportive earlier in the year and the bib shorts were incredibly comfortable for a long 112 miles in the saddle. They aren't over complicated, offer the perfect amount of compression for me and were comfortable for several hours. The kit has garnered compliments every single time I've worn it this year and just feels that little bit extra special.

There's a 30% off trade-in, as well as crash damage repair service (currently on hold - stop crashing, everyone). If you are after some made in England, quality cycling kit Velobici are worth a look.

(Image credit: Future / Tom Wieckowski )

Effetto Mariposa Giustaforza 2-16 Pro torque wrench

I started using a Guistaforza torque wrench from Effetto Mariposa earlier this year when working on our torque wrench buyers guide and something of a torque mini-series, including getting some torque questions answered by Effetto founder Alberto De Gioannini.

The torque wrench took the top spot in our buyers guide group test and is a joy to use. It very quickly became my favourite. It covers a 2-16Nm torque range and has a 1/4" square drive. The deluxe version also comes with hex and torx bits and a tool roll. Included in the bits are some long length 4mm / 5mm / T25 bits which make certain jobs a breeze, particularly torquing shifter clamp bolts.

It's lightweight and compact and has a lovely in-hand feel. Its accuracy is guaranteed for 5,000 cycles after which the brand recommends recalibration. The features I think I value most are the super smooth torque adjustment dial and the loud 'click' off when the desired torque is reached.

(Image credit: Future / Tom Wieckowski )

The Wahoo Summit Freeride feature

The Wahoo Summit Freeride feature is something I've come to value this year. If you aren't familiar with the built-in feature it creates a page screen with key info about the climb you are riding as well as the upcoming climbs on your route. It's available for Wahoo Bolt and Roam computers.

There are a range of climbing metrics to make use of like gradient etc. But I've found the most useful feature to be the 'time to go' info. As the name suggests the computer works out how long there is left to the top of the climb based on your speed and distance to go. I've been suffering up several unknown climbs this year at home and abroad and this feature has helped me to dig in and measure my effort, particularly on longer climbs. If you start a climb at a decent speed and see the time-to-go numbers increasing it provides some welcome insight into what's to come and helps you gauge your effort. In the UK with our shorter climbs, we can get away with a bit more but in Europe for instance, you are sometimes blissfully unaware of what lies in wait.

The other feature that has proven useful is also the side-on, colour-coded graphic of the climb so you can see where a steeper or shallower section is coming up. Again that's been useful mentally and can help you plan ahead. Think "Right get up this next steep ramp then it flattens off". I was riding up the Ghisallo climb in Italy earlier in the year for the first time and this helped me see what I had coming.

When riding at home on climbs I know backwards, I don't tend to pay too much attention to it, but for new routes, more competitive riding or exploring I find it a really useful tool, technology has come a long way from the days of wired 8 function computers.

(Image credit: Pinarello )

I was at the launch of the Pinarello Dogma X in Italy in September and put simply it's the bike that's got me most excited this year.

Joining the storied and top-end Dogma family means the 'X' comes with big spec options and a very big price tag (try £13,000). I rode a Dura-Ace / Princeton Carbon works wheels equipped version in Italy, and as you might expect this equipment provides a high level of performance.

The X to provide a very quick summary is a more comfortable, less aggressive Dogma F. There was more to the bike than just the top-end spec though. The ride was fantastic, the bike and contact points fitted me brilliantly well, striking what felt, in the time I had with it, like a near-perfect blend of comfort and aggressiveness. The handling was also excellent on swooping fast descents I'd never ridden before.

I'd like to ride the bike again in the future to see if it still feels the same after more riding. I'm confident there's no holiday romance effect going on, but if I never swing a leg over a Dogma X again, I'll long remember the couple of joyous hours I spent on it back in September.

(Image credit: Future / Tom Wieckowski )

Spatz BurnR gilet

The Spatz BurnR gilet is another product that's emerged at the forefront of equipment group testing for me this year, emerging as the top dog in my best cycling gilets buyers guide.

Designed in Yorkshire, UK by ex-pro rider Tom Barras. The Spatz BurnR has quickly become a standout piece of kit for me.

Summed up, it's super stretchy and soft and the woven material means no rustling or flapping is going on, it just feels really fast. There's a windproof panel across the top of the chest for protection as well as three large rear mesh pockets for easy access to spares and food. It also fits into a rear jersey pocket making it very versatile. You could wear it with a heavy base layer when riding a little harder down into single digits or even, due to the fitted cut, layer it up under a jacket. It will keep you snug and warm in spring and cooler summer days too.

The comfort and fit are the standouts for me, it feels great on and doesn't get in the way or feel restrictive in the slightest. I can see myself wearing it and carrying it in a pocket on a lot of riders next year and beyond.