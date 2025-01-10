Sidi Nix winter boot review: Winter miles with Sidi's latest winter cycling shoe

The Sidi Nix winter boots are comfortable and durable but some of the classic winter shoe weak spots remain

By
published
A blue Sidi Nix winter boot on frosty grass
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Sidi Nix winter shoes are comfortable and snug. Sidi's latest winter shoe has produced a more up-to-date shoe in terms of fit than the outgoing Zero Gore boot. The boots are warm and hardy, but you may still end up with wet and cold feet, especially in the rain without mudguard protection.

Pros

  • +

    Snug and comfortable inside

  • +

    The malleable boot collar is soft and doesn’t rub

  • +

    Durable and tough

  • +

    Easier to pull on than shoes and overshoes

  • +

    Three colour options

Cons

  • -

    The ankle opening is something of an Achilles heel

  • -

    Expensive

  • -

    Some riders may want or need another retention dial

  • -

    Dial release can get a bit sticky

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

A blue Sidi Nix winter boot on frosty grass

Sidi Nix winter cycling shoe

 Price: £299 / $269 / $ 324.99

 Weight: 403g - Size 44 

 Sizes: 40 - 48  

 Colours: Navy-Fluo / Black / White-Black  

Sidi launched a brand new winter cycling shoe named the Nix back in October, replacing the brand's long-standing winter boot - the Zero Gore 2 - which had been around in a couple of guises for quite some time. 

Image 1 of 2
A blue Sidi Nix winter boot on frosty grass
Here's a comparison shot between the old Zero Gore 2 and the Sidi Nix (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Image 1 of 2
The fleece inside of the Sidi Nix ankle opening
The soft fleece inside is very comfortable, as is the boots collar, it isn't stiff or rigid (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Design and aestheticsAn aesthetically pleasing design, with a Gore-Tex membrane and three colour options. A warm shoe but not waterproof 7/10
Comfort Very comfortable and snug inside, nice roomy fit helps this9/10
WarmthQuite good overall, kept my feet pretty warm in close to freezing conditions 8/10
Waterproofness The shoes will let in water, mainly at the ankle, wet feet within an hour on a wet day6/10
Value These are expensive shoes, and the lack of total waterproofness lessens the value 7/10
Overall Row 5 - Cell 1 37/50
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 