Endura GV500 Reiver cargo bib shorts review: Solid performer but not without a few annoying quirks

While the Endura GV500 Reiver cargo bibs offer a lot for adventure riding, the sizing is a little off and the rear pockets not all that useful.

By published
Endura GV500 bib shorts
(Image: © Future)

Cyclingnews Verdict

A decent pair of off-road oriented cargo bib shorts, with good thigh pockets, but slightly let down by odd sizing and a few fit issues.

Pros

  • +

    Thicker fabric stands up to abuse well

  • +

    Thigh pockets are sizeable and relatively secure

  • +

    Surprisingly capable in cooler conditions too

Cons

  • -

    Rear silicone gripper can rub

  • -

    Sizing is tricky

  • -

    Better value to be found elsewhere

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Endura GV500 Reiver cargo bib shorts

RRP: £159.99 / $170
Sizes: S-XXL
Colours: Black, Green

With the term ‘gravel cycling’ encompassing a wide range of disciplines, surface types and bicycle styles, making ‘gravel specific’ clothing and equipment can be tricky. Scottish brand Endura approaches this issue by making durable off-road clothing that can easily span a number of styles. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aestheticsBright colours, but the fabric shows watery stains very well. The padded ‘protective’ legs are a tad superfluous. 7/10
Comfort and fitComfortable with minimal chafing. The very high waist and the sizing options are a little odd.7/10
PocketsThe front pockets are reasonably sized and secure, but the rear pockets are hard to access and way too small.7/10
Thermal managementVery good at wicking sweat and the thicker fabric is good against adverse wind, rain and mud.9/10
ValueHigher price compared to competitors for relatively little actual advantage.7/10
TotalRow 5 - Cell 1 74%
Varun Jyothykumar
Varun Jyothykumar
Contributor

Varun writes freelance for Cyclingnews and, in his free time, teaches Design and Technology in a secondary school, runs, hillwalks and more often than not can be found riding his bikes. He’s a self-described tinkerer who started off riding rickety steel town bikes growing up in India, then rebuilt a vintage Raleigh at university and has been tinkering, making, and riding ever since. He’s tried most things once (even road bikes and ultra racing) but these days, is much more at home on his steel Stayer UG gravel bike, his singlespeed MTB, and vintage Raleigh Record Ace fixie. He doesn’t own a car (and says he probably never will…) so is forever talking about durability, practicality, riding in all seasons, exposed gear cables. Oh, and full mudguards are a must. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.