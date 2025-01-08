Madison DTE Waterproof Primaloft Thermal gloves review: Quality winter gloves that punch above their weight

The Madison DTE waterproof gloves have nearly every winter glove feature I like to see and are cheaper than some more premium brands

A pair of blue Madison DTE waterproof gloves on gravel
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Madison DTE gloves are a really solid winter option that comes in cheaper than more premium gloves that offer a similar package. They have kept my hands warm, offer a lot of water resistance and are snug and soft inside.

Pros

  • +

    Warm and comfortably

  • +

    Great water resistance

  • +

    Touch screen compatible

  • +

    Soft nose wipe panels

Cons

  • -

    Hand wash only

A pair of blue Madison DTE waterproof gloves on gravel

Madison DTE Waterproof Primaloft Thermal gloves

 Price: £49.99 / $TBC

Weight: 133g pair - M 

Sizes: XS-XXL 

Colours: Black / Lake Blue / Midnight green 

Snow has covered the ground here in the UK recently, and although we struggle with it over here, unlike parts of the USA or Europe, the snow never hangs around for very long. 

An inside out Madison DTE waterproof glove on gravel
Turning this glove inside out was the hardest part of the review, this is the back of the hand and it's very cosy. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
A pair of blue Madison DTE waterproof gloves on gravel
The palm has some well placed padding.(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
A pair of blue Madison DTE waterproof gloves on gravel
The index finger works really well with touchscreens.(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and Aesthetics Excellent fit that leaves breathing space for your fingers, plus lots of desirable design features like touchscreen fingers and nose wipe panel 9/10
Wet weather performanceVery good, if your out for hours in heavy rain you probably will get wet hands, but they will deal with a fair bit of water 8/10
Cold weather performance Very good, kept my hands warm in and around freezing 9/10
Comfort and fit Fit it true to size, not restrictive at all. Very snug and comfortable inside 9/10
ValueI think these gloves offer good value for the money, I'm not sure I would change much at all 8/10
Overall Row 5 - Cell 1 43/50
