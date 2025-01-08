Madison DTE Waterproof Primaloft Thermal gloves review: Quality winter gloves that punch above their weight

Cyclingnews Verdict
The Madison DTE gloves are a really solid winter option that comes in cheaper than more premium gloves that offer a similar package. They have kept my hands warm, offer a lot of water resistance and are snug and soft inside.
Pros
- +
Warm and comfortably
- +
Great water resistance
- +
Touch screen compatible
- +
Soft nose wipe panels
Cons
- -
Hand wash only
Price: £49.99 / $TBC
Weight: 133g pair - M
Sizes: XS-XXL
Colours: Black / Lake Blue / Midnight green
Snow has covered the ground here in the UK recently, and although we struggle with it over here, unlike parts of the USA or Europe, the snow never hangs around for very long.
The thaw means lots of standing water and plenty of rain. Britain’s winter weather is nearly always both wet and cold. I’ve been testing plenty of winter kit over the last several months including a range of winter cycling gloves. Next up for review are the Madison DTE Waterproof Thermal gloves, a perfect testing partner given the current weather.
Madison is one of the UK’s largest cycling distributors and also produces several clothing ranges. The Madison DTE Waterproof gloves were a new release for this winter. Full disclosure, Madison is largely a UK-specific brand, but if you like the look of the DTE gloves, you may still be able to order them online.
To the gloves themselves, we’re looking at a full deep winter glove that ticks a lot of boxes straight away. Priced at £49.99, the gloves are heavier duty and use Polartec Primaloft insulation to add warmth. Madison claims the gloves have fully taped seams and feature a ‘full waterproof protection’. There are also plenty of other features packed in which we will get to down below.
I test a lot of winter cycling gloves, and you can read about my current best of the best selection in our best winter cycling gloves guide.
Design and Aesthetics
The Madison DTE Waterproof Gloves are available in XS up to XL sizing and fit true to size. My size medium fits very nicely without issue. Three colours are available, a classic black, Lake blue - which I have tested, and a Midnight green. The gloves are described as being ‘multi-use' and the alternate colour options seem to reinforce this.
The gloves fasten with a sturdy velcro strap, and there’s a good amount of length in the cuff - a key point for a winter glove in my opinion as it helps insulate your wrists where blood flows close to the surface. Inside you are greeted by a beautifully soft fleece lining that is very snug, particularly on the back of the hand. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this fleece lining a jacket or winter coat; it is very plush.
The gloves use a TPU (polyurethane) waterproof membrane, a layer of Polartec Primaloft Gold insulation adds warmth on the back of the hand and around the palms, and an external small red Primaloft tag highlights this. The palm is AX brand suede and each index finger is touchscreen-compatible and works very well with phones and or bike computers.
The gloves are unisex, and do not have a temperature rating. The brand says warmth requirements are going to vary from user to user, and it's true, we all feel the cold differently.
Moving around from the fingers to the thumb, each hand has a soft nose wipe panel on the outside of each thumb which I value in a deep winter glove. Something I felt the Q36.5 Termico gloves which I recently tested lacked. While we're comparing the two, the Madison DTE Waterproof gloves are just under twice the weight of the Termico gloves.
I’m probably a bit of a boring roadie and would choose black given the choice, but I like the Lake Blue colour of my test gloves, it’s a nice soft blue and should go pretty well with a wide range of kit choices, on or off-road. Whichever colour you choose, the gloves have a reflective panel on the outside of the hand with a ‘Madison’ word mark.
Performance
I've tested the Madison DTE Waterproof gloves in some pretty bleak weather of late, with temperatures comfortably below 5ºC / 41ºF with rain, and some sleet thrown in and I must say I’ve been impressed.
The gloves tick pretty much every winter glove feature box for me. They are comfortable and are priced more competitively than similar models from more premium brands. For example, the Sportful Fiandre gloves have a similar spec and weight but carry a £95 RRP, though like most things you can find them cheaper online.
On a recent ride with light rain, the gloves performed very well. The outer of each glove has a DWR (durable water repellent) coating, and the panel where the ‘Madison’ reflective strip is located beads water particularly well. I finished my ride with light rain, and some sleet with the gloves fairly damp on the outside, but with dry and snug hands on the inside.
On more intensive and aggressive indoor tests under the shower and tap, the gloves did give way eventually to an onslaught of water, but it took an awful lot. In my own words at the time, it would have to be ‘absolutely lagging it down’ outdoors to replicate the same riding conditions.
‘Waterproof’ is always a tricky one - in the real world, if you are out for a prolonged period of time in very heavy rain, you can probably expect water to enter the gloves eventually. But Madison has done a very good job, these gloves will protect you from an awful lot. This is also a good time to signpost something like the Sportful Lobster gloves which can really be used to boost water resistance when worn as a second layer.
I've done multiple rides in close to freezing conditions, at a low intensity and the gloves have kept my hands warm and comfortable; they are effective in the biting cold. I've had chilly fingertips for periods on a few rides, but generally, the performance has been excellent. I've deliberately tested them riding easily as I know if they perform well there, my hands will only be warmer when riding hard. The glove's dexterity is also good, and I would feel comfortable using them for a range of riding on flat or drop bar bikes.
They have worked very well with my phone and computer touchscreens, which is convenient but also helps keep your hands warmer as you don't have to take them off, and I really like having a nose wipe panel on the gloves. It just makes life easier. They are hand wash only though, which takes a bit more time, but I've found they dry fairly quickly.
Value
I think the Madison DTE Waterproof gloves represent good value and are even a bit of a bargain for £50. You can even find them for less online. They are dedicated winter gloves and if you're looking for some heavier-weight winter gloves to keep your hands warm and dry, they will work well.
To my mind, for context, they sit just below the really hefty, deep winter category gloves, the lobster gloves, and the really bulky numbers. If this is a factor for you, and you don't like a bulky glove, rest assured these aren't that.
But for the overall package, you're getting quality construction, Primaloft gold insulation, a good length, adjustable velcro cuff, double nose wipe panels, touchscreen capability, and a capable waterproof membrane, plus the inside is wonderfully soft and comfy.
Verdict
I can't find any fault with the Madison DTE Waterproof gloves, they have impressed me in use and it has become clear they are a capable pair of winter gloves.
I'd like the ability to just chuck them in the washing machine when needed, but a hand wash after every few rides is no big deal.
I think you're getting a lot for your money with these gloves, and I would have no hesitation about using them to head out and ride in the bleakest British winter weather.
|Design and Aesthetics
|Excellent fit that leaves breathing space for your fingers, plus lots of desirable design features like touchscreen fingers and nose wipe panel
|9/10
|Wet weather performance
|Very good, if your out for hours in heavy rain you probably will get wet hands, but they will deal with a fair bit of water
|8/10
|Cold weather performance
|Very good, kept my hands warm in and around freezing
|9/10
|Comfort and fit
|Fit it true to size, not restrictive at all. Very snug and comfortable inside
|9/10
|Value
|I think these gloves offer good value for the money, I'm not sure I would change much at all
|8/10
|Overall
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|43/50
