First look: Fizik Infinito R1 road shoes - Gallery

The Fizik Infinito R1 is a modern shoe with classic design cues, yet for the price, we'd expect more

The arch-support insoles feature stylised red dots, although they appear to be aesthetic only
Retention comes by way of a dual-Boa setup
The Fizik shoes use Boa IP-1 B dials which are extremely light-action
The routing of the steel-coated nylon cables offers an even greater level of adjustability
Volume Control system, is claimed to shape the whole shoe's upper directly around the foot's profile
The carbon sole doesn't feel as stiff as it's competition, but the frontal vents should offer adequate ventilation
Dynamic Arch Support is built into the shape of the shoe
The 1.2mm Laser Perforated Microtex upper has the Fizik logo imprinted at the out-step
The front of the shoes are closed off from the wind, while the in- and out-step feature perforations for greater airflow
The inside of the heels see rubberised dots to provide a secure hold
The leading edge of the shoes' upper features the Infinito R1 branding
The leading edge is quite stiff, yet there are no reports of discomfort in long term tests
They have a certain retro aesthetic that really works for us
The outsole is, understandably, fully carbon fibre, and the heel pad is replaceable

Launched way back in 2017, the Fizik Infinito R1 shoe has become a staple part of the WorldTour kit list of many professionals, whether sponsored or otherwise. The shoe has been the personal choice of Geraint Thomas, Philippe Gilbert, and is the sponsored provision of Movistar Team.

It isn't a new shoe to market, so why are we looking at them now? Well, due to our collective previous experiences with the Infinito R1 shoe, they've earned a spot in our guide to the best cycling shoes. Now, we want to pit them against their peers to ensure they're really worthy of inclusion.

The Fizik Infinito R1 also comes in a knit version, aptly named the Infinito R1 Knit, which we've also got in for testing. We will be bringing them to you in the coming weeks and comparing the differences as time progresses.

Fizik, or Fi'zi:k, is an Italian brand that falls under the Selle San Marco SpA. It is a continually innovating company, as exhibited with its recent launch of the Fizik 3D-printed saddle.

The Infinito R1 shoes are fitted with two Boa IP-1 dials. The upper is routed via a single plastic guide and back, which means it tightens up quickly and efficiently, offering a secure hold with a quick flick of the dial. The lower dial is routed via four textile guides at specific points at the forefoot. The feel of the tightening is equally light-action, and due to the extra routing path and 'Volume Control' each click represents a smaller step in adjustment, and therefore, more finite adjustment.

There's no denying the Fizik Infinito R1 shoes are premium. The shoes retail at £349.99 / $400.00 / €350.00 / AU$599.00, and for your money, there are no extra sweet treats in the box, unlike the free overshoes included with the Bontrager Ballista Knit.

Design and aesthetics

There are four standard colours available, consisting of black, white, black/red, or red/black. We opted for white to give us the best idea of how easy they are to keep clean.

Design and style are entirely subjective, of course, so we'll do our best to leave out our own personal opinions. That said, there's no denying Fizik have successfully blended modern and retro into the Infinito R1 shoes. The upper's design has a no-doubt-unintentional lightning bolt design to it, while the heels have a retro classic feel that reminds us of our dads' old leather football boots.

The upper itself is made from 1.2mm thick, laser-perforated Microtex, although there is also a Knit version for those riding in warmer climates or predominantly indoors.

Specifications

The Infinito R1 shoes have what Fizik calls 'Dynamic Arch Support' built into the entire construction of the shoe. There is a distinctive arch built in that can be felt as soon as the shoes are fitted, yet it's not intrusive and doesn't feel as though it will become uncomfortable.

If you're in need of adjustable arch support, you'll need to factor this into the cost. Many brands offer insoles with inbuilt modular arch support, however, while the Fizik shoes offer arch support built into the shoe, and the insole is shaped as such, there is no adjustability besides replacing your insoles altogether. For the price, we'd expect a modicum of adjustment, like that of the Rapha Powerweave shoes.

There's no stiffness index rating provided besides Fizik's claim of 'superior stiffness', yet the simple test of 'can we bend the sole by hand' results in a resounding yes - albeit not by much. This isn't something that can be said for many of Fizik's competitors.

Fizik claims the weight to be 246 grams for a size EU42. Our scales put them at 307g for a EU46. Surprisingly, this is 13g lighter than the Infinito R1 Knit, and 51g heavier than the Giro Empire SLX.

Sizing is in line with most brands, and the EU46 fits my feet as expected. An EU46 is given as a UK11 1/4, US12 1/4. There's even a millimetre measurement of 297mm.

