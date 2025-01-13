Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS tyre review: Relatively fast, but lacks wet weather performance

The Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS has decent wattage figures, but often breaks traction on steeper climbs in the wet

A close up of a deep black bicycle rim with a Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS tyre mounted to it
Cyclingnews Verdict

Relatively fast, especially at race speeds, but lacking in wet weather performance. There's also a slight weight penalty over the competition.

Pros

  • +

    Easy to set up

  • +

    Plush ride feel

  • +

    Decent dry performance

  • +

    Reasonably durable for a top-end race tyre

Cons

  • -

    Wet weather grip leaves a lot to be desired

  • -

    Heavier than some similar performance tyres

Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS

Price: £84.99 / $100

Measured weight 28c: 304g

Hookless compatible: 28c, 30c, 32c only

Widths: 26c, 28c, 30c, 32c

If you’ve been paying attention to the best road bike tyres you’ll have noticed that the names keep getting longer. While before you could opt for a Vittoria Corsa, a Pirelli P Zero, or a Continental GP4000 you now have an absolute Scrabble board of options like the Goodyear Eagle Supersport R, and now the top of the range tyre from Pirelli: The Pirelli P Zero Race TLR RS. This usurps the Italian brand’s previous top-of-the-range race tyre, the Pirelli P Zero Race TLR.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and aestheticsRelatively sensible, modern widths catered for, and mostly hookless compatible too. I'd like to see the tread wrap further around the carcass though. 8/10
PerformanceIn the dry they hold their own against similar competitors, but in the wet they leave a lot to be desired.7/10
WeightRelatively light, but not the lightest.8/10
Tubeless SetupEasy peasy, with no dramas, no weeping, and no soap needed. 9/10
ValueGiven they are more expensive than a GP5000, as well as being slower, heavier, and worse in the wet this is a hard sell. 6/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 76%
