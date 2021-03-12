Panaracer Race C Evo 4 Classic tyre review

Panaracer has always been a great brand to look for when dependable control is high on your agenda. The latest Panaracer Race C Evo 4 Classic maximises grip and protection without killing smoothness or adding excess weight and it adds a retro skin wall aesthetic too.

Performance

We already praised the Panaracer Race A Evo 4 tyre we last reviewed for its steadfast grip and tough construction that made it more of an all-rounder than ‘Race’ rubber. The Race C uses the same ZSG ‘Zero Slip Grip’ compound, AXA ‘Advanced Extra Alpha Cord’ protected carcass and a Pro Tite anti-puncture layer under the tread. Rather than the slick tread of the Race A, the Race C has a diamond file down the centre and chevron shoulders though. Even more obviously the sidewalls are naked skin wall with a bright cream base.

Our test sample came in a little larger than the quoted 28mm (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

It's is always debatable whether the physical tread actually changes traction levels, but it certainly adds psychological confidence to an already adhesive feeling tyre. Unlike the Race A, the Race C actually blows up wider than listed with our 28mm sample spreading the callipers to 29mm at 70psi. The naked sidewall means it’s very light for a tyre of that size too and while its skimpy feel made us nervous at first our time on Panaracers, it is always reliably inflated and incident-free - our time on the Classics so far has been no different. They’ve got a smooth and lively feel too (especially when combined with Panaracer’s super light R’AIR butyl tubes) so while they don’t roll as fast as the quickest options from Continental and Schwalbe they’re a really enjoyable tyre to ride. The availability of 23 and 25mm options mean smaller tyre fans don’t miss out either and they’re a great price compared to the competition, especially as they’re still made in Japan.

Verdict

Classic in name and looks with a very classy, confidence-boosting ride feel that come from the large volume and light fill tread. They are decently lightweight too, giving a lively ride feel at an awesome price.

Tech specs: Panaracer Race C Evo 4 Classic tyre