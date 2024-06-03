Shave the hairs off your tyres: Dylan Johnson's Unbound Gravel bike is a Frankenbike of the highest order

By
published

Three Felt gravel bikes, three wildly different setups for Johnson, Niki Terpstra and Dani Shrosbree

Dylan Johnson's bike at Unbound Gravel
(Image credit: David Kennedy, Cyclingnews)

Among the veteran riders of the elite fields at the Unbound Gravel, equipment choice is key. There’s an understanding that durability outweighs marginal gains to succeed over the 200 miles of rugged terrain. 

For anyone unfamiliar with the evolution of gravel bikes over the last decade, tyre clearance and compliance numbers have increased to better meet the demands of rough roads like those featured throughout the Flint Hills of Kansas. It’s generally agreed upon that the most important aspect of any setup is tyre choice. For most pros, tyre selection depends on the course conditions but due to the aggressively sharp flint gravel at Unbound, puncture protection is a major consideration.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

David Kennedy