The Nopinz Petronas Sepang Racing Team kit is a faultless and hugely desirable kit combo designed for lovers of the PSR MotoGP team and Petronas brand as a whole

We don't often feature anything remotely centred around MotoGP on Cyclingnews, but when the mix in question involves Valentino Rossi, Petronas and Nopinz, you can bet your bottom dollar it's going to pique our interest. It's no secret that MotoGP athletes use cycling to supplement their training and fitness, and the Nopinz Petronas Sepang Racing Team kit pictured here echoes the link between both sports. Designed to offer fans exclusive on-the-bike cycling apparel, it also represents a swansong for both Rossi and Petronas who will leave the team at the end of the season. Limited to 100 pieces, each garment is made to order by one of the best custom cycling kit manufacturers, Nopinz, in Devon, UK.

Petronas as a company has a rich motorsport heritage that goes back decades. The Malaysian oil and gas company currently sponsors teams in both MotoGP and Formula 1 (Petronas Sepang Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team respectively), the colours of which are synonymous with high-octane performance. For Nopinz, the modus operandi hinged around communicating this message and repackaging it into a cycling context and we think it's done a superb job.

Image 1 of 9 The kit in all its glory (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 9 The zigzag motif serves as both a nod to the Petronas logo as well as the topographical profile of cycling terrain (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 9 Fabric cover projects bib short from wear by the zipper (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 9 Three-pocket design helps with functionality (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 5 of 9 Sizing spans six cuts ranging from XS to XXL (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 6 of 9 An ornate collection of aero-tested 'Speedscalez' adds another dimension and tactile experience to the kit (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 7 of 9 Lumo-pink Nopinz logo on the right leg puts to bed any doubts as to who made this kit (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 8 of 9 An Italian-sourced Teosport chamois pad - the TM Armadillo - has been used for its ergonomics and moisture management (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 9 of 9 The PSR bib short has ditched low-profile silicone in favour of sewn-on grippers to keep the shorts firmly in place (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Aesthetics

Naturally, the Nopinz Petronas Sepang Racing Team kit takes its inspiration from the MotoGP team and does so to great effect - retaining the same corporate identity and design language. As such, the kit is characterised by a dominant black palette and garnished with a contrasting emerald green design schematic on the sleeves, midriff and bib shorts. The Petronas wordmark is prominently ordered across the chest, while the team logo and sponsor take up real estate on each side of the pectoral area. A nice touch is the zigzag motif across the bottom section of the jersey; finished in a gradient of emerald greens, it serves as both a nod to the Petronas logo as well as the topographical profile of cycling terrain.

When it comes to kits of this nature there's a tendency to clutter and cram it full of advertising - something that often makes it more of a deterrent than object of desire - but Nopinz and PSR have managed to pull off one of the most refined and attractive collaborations we've seen in recent times. Closer inspection reveals the hidden details of the fabric itself: an ornate collection of bevelled chevrons - dubbed 'Speedscalez' - which adds another dimension and tactile experience to the kit. Other than that the only other standout is the lumo-pink Nopinz logo on the right leg which puts to bed any doubts as to who made this kit.

The complete kit comprises a jersey, bib short and aero-style socks, the latter of which brings everything together.

Image 1 of 2 The fit, comfort and stretch afforded by the fabrics is impressive (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 2 The Pro-1 range is Nopinz's racy option: the fit is second-skin-like yet comfortable (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Specifications

The Petronas Sepang Racing Team kit uses Nopinz's premium range of Pro-1 materials, renowned for its aero and performance properties. We've tested this particular fabric before on the Nopinz Pro-1 Road Skinsuit and came away impressed with the fit, comfort and stretch afforded by the fabrics. While testing has been limited to just two rides so far, drawing on previous experience of these fabrics, coupled with its almost-tailored fit, initial impressions are positive.

One of the many attributes that makes Nopinz such a great kit manufacturer is the airy, lightweight properties of the materials and how this and the design work together to deliver a second-skin-like fit and feel. Of course, there's more to a kit than just the way it feels against the skin and this brings me to my next point - the chamois - an area Nopinz has nailed in the past. Like all of its Pro-1 offerings, the PSR bibs employ an Italian-sourced Teosport chamois pad - the TM Armadillo - known for its ergonomics and moisture management. The PSR bib shorts also use the company's 'Speedscalez' fabric motif, a windtunnel-tested design that's both visually pleasing and functional.

Unlike the regular Pro-1 range, the PSR bib short has ditched low-profile silicone in favour of sewn-on grippers to keep the shorts firmly in place. This measure was introduced so the Petronas print could be added to the design without losing the solid dyed properties of the fabric. There's nothing to fault here.

In terms of product weights, the entire kit (jersey, bib short and socks in XS) tips the scales at under 340g, which is incredibly light for a full performance kit. Sizing is comprehensive, spanning six cuts ranging from XS to XXL.

Image 1 of 2 The socks are aero and complete the visual package (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 2 There's no disputing the authenticity and visual clout of the Nopinz Petronas Sepang Racing Team kit (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Early verdict

The Nopinz Petronas Sepang Racing Team kit is a faultless and hugely desirable kit combo designed for lovers of the PSR MotoGP team and Petronas brand as a whole. The design is well-considered and curated in such a way that is neither offensive nor poser - and can be used by riders of all backgrounds, not just Valentino Rossi or Franco Morbidelli.

Limited to just 100 pieces, the kit is made to order in 21 working days. Pricing varies and each item can be purchased individually or as a complete kit/bundle: £195.47 (bundle) / £109 (bib short) / £99.99 (jersey) / £19.99 (socks).

Tech Specs: Nopinz Petronas Sepang Racing Team kit