A superlight, titanium pedal system that has the potential to rewrite the script, providing a dedicated, one-pedal solution for cyclists of all disciplines

The rise of the 3D printer has heralded a new dawn for the cycling industry. Companies are now able to conceptualise and manufacture products at lightning speed while cutting costs, ensuring consistency and quality levels are maintained across the board. And it's not just the major players benefiting from this new technology but start-up firms, too - take the Hexr 3D-printed helmet for example, which we rate as one of the standout products of the past three years.

There are many other companies also exploring a similar route, such as German firm Titanum and its recently unveiled MyTi 3D-printed titanium pedals. What makes these pedals all the more intriguing, however, is not just their appearance but rather the versatility they offer as the ultimate one-pedal solution.

Design and aesthetics

There's no denying the intriguing nature of these pedals - both from a visual and material perspective. We're suckers here at Cyclingnews for any kind of carbon fibre and titanium exotica and the MyTi pedals ticks at least one of those boxes. In terms of dimensions, they're even smaller than the Wahoo Speedplay Nanos we unboxed in March and should find favour with weight weenies the world over. They weigh just 51g per pedal (actual).

Of course, it's unfair to judge the pedals pictured here owing purely to their prototype nature. The finished version, which Titanum predicts will be available from June 2021 (granted the Kickstarter campaign goal is achieved), is bound to be more refined. What we love about these pedals, however, is the diminutive size and minimalist design cues, both of which complement the contrasting 3D-printed titanium pedal body and machined titanium spindle.

The cleats are also fashioned using the same 3D-printed technique as the pedals and naturally possess a similar texture and look. Each cleat weighs a scant 20g.

Specifications

The entire project represents a partnership between Titanum and Element22 - a global industry leader based in Kiel, Germany that specialises in sinter-based Metal Injection Moulding and 3D printing of various titanium parts for the aerospace industry.

The MyTi pedal system is 3D-printed from the widely used Ti6Al/4V powder using the Cold Metal Fusion process, which results in less weight yet increased strength. In this case, Titanum claims the pedals are nearly two times stronger than aluminium and saves about 40% weight compared to a steel equivalent. Impressive.

Each pedal incorporates a needle roller bearing that can withstand over 550 kg of pedal force. Keeping the bearings contamination-free and smooth-rolling is a radial lip seal, which is often used for high RPM hydraulics. The total weight of the system comes in at 150g (pedals, cleats, and bolts included). Then there's the class-leading 7.8mm stack height, which trounces the 11.5mm of Wahoo's Speedplay Nanos. The low stack height is achieved using a four-bolt cleat system.

The German company says it will make two versions of the pedals: the 100g MyTi Ultra pictured here and the 140g MyTi R pedals with high-strength stainless steel axles. Like Wahoo's Speedplay, the Titanum MyTi pedals are also dual-sided in application making it super easy to clip in and out. The pedals work using Titanums' patent-pending Blattfeder (leaf spring) technology, with 6-degrees of float and a release angle of fewer than 14 degrees.

Despite the diminutive size and low weight, Titanum reckons the pedals can withstand the rigours of mountain biking and are compatible with two, three, and four-bolt cleat standards meaning they can be switched between bikes.

The Titanum MyTi and the current best road bike pedal leaders: Look's Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic, Shimano's Dura-Ace PD-R9100 and Wahoo's Speedplay Nano (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Verdict

The best road bike pedal segment is dominated by the perennial favourites - Look, Shimano and Wahoo (Speedplay) - so it's always refreshing to see other options step headfirst into this highly competitive space. These segment stalwarts have forged a reputation over the years for reliability but Titanum has a trump card up its sleeve which could see it garner traction from the weight weenie crowd.

If the company can secure the necessary funding and refine the concept into a production-ready product, these pedals could do very well - especially considering the dual-sided functionality and that they can be used across myriad disciplines by merely using a different cleat.

If all goes to plan the Titanum MyTi pedals will retail for a staggering €369 placing them in the upper price bracket of the segment.

More information can be found on Titanum's KIckstarter page.

