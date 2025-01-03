Q36.5 Termico winter gloves review: Lightweight, capable and warm winter gloves

The Q36.5 Termico gloves are stylish and capable, and will look after you well in to single digit temperatures

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Q36.5 Termico gloves are a quality offering that will look after you across a wide range of winter riding. Despite the gloves being lightweight, the insulation is very effective and they kept my hands warm down to around freezing.

Pros

    Very comfortable and well-fitting

    Decent cuff length

    Effective down into freezing conditions

    Stylish

Cons

    Touch screen capability isn't great

    A nose wipe panel on at least one hand would be useful

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Q36.5 Termico gloves

Price: £90 / $125 / €95. 
Sizes:  XS-XL
Weight: 76 grams per pair - S
Colours: Black

Q36.5 has to be one of the most talked about brand names of the winter, thanks to all of the speculation around Tom Pidcock's move from Ineos Grenadiers to Q36.5 Pro Team. 

The 'UF Air Insulation Plus insulating fibres on the back of each hand (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and Aesthetics Stylish gloves, with an effective design that keeps weight low, lose points for touch screen performance and lack of nose wipe8/10
Wet weather performanceGood, will stand up to showers well, the reflective seam strip on each glove will let water in first, fine for light to middling showers 7/10
Cold weather performance Good, especially considering the weight. I had cold fingertips at freezing in the gloves 8/10
Comfort and fit Very nice, comfortable, unrestrictive an snug with excellent dexterity9/10
ValueOn the expensive side, but they offer and can cope with a lot, a nice investment 8/10
Overall Row 5 - Cell 1 40/50
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 