Maap Alt_Road Cargo 2.0 women’s bib shorts review: Tons of pockets but not thoughtful for women

Outstanding performance, comfort, and style, but let down by the lack of a women-specific comfort break solution.

The Maap Alt_Road Cargo 2.0 bib shorts are the brand’s second iteration of its popular off-road range.

Aimed at gravel and mountain bikers but also a goer for roadies wanting pockets, these cargo shorts offer plenty of practical storage solutions and comfort for all-day riding on whatever terrain you fancy.

Having been a huge fan of the first iteration of the Maap Alt_Road women’s cargo bibs, I couldn’t wait to put these to the test.

They come in sizes XXS to XL and three colours: green, black and grey.

Design and aesthetics

The Alt_Road Cargo 2.0 bib shorts look very similar to the first range, simple and aesthetically pleasing, with minimal branding.

The bibs are made from an Italian four-way stretch fabric, which is breathable and moisture-wicking. There is a circular kit central panel and woven fabric side panels, which host two thigh pockets. MAAP says these side panels are designed for compression and durability.

The bibs feature a 3D thermo moulded chamois, which is made specifically for comfort when riding off-road, and MAAP says it offers more support than the previous iteration.

As one would expect with cargo bibs, the Alt_Road bibs feature a lot of pockets, including two on the thighs and three nestled into the rear of the bib straps, which have zip closures.

The cuffs are thick and secured with plenty of silicone grippers.

Performance

I’ve been riding around in the MAAP Alt_Road Cargo 2.0 bib shorts on the tarmac and gravel roads of Malta, and save for one omission, they could be the best cargo bib shorts for women.

The bibs fit like a glove, are effortlessly comfortable, and the bib straps are firm but with enough elasticity. The chamois is also noticeably plusher than the first collection. I wore the latter cycling from London to Tunisia, and I reckon the 2.0’s iteration would get me around the world thanks to these subtle comfort updates.

I like the thick cuffs, which stay neatly in place, and the shorts are a decent length too.

The Alt_Road 2.0s offer a ton of storage solutions, which on paper is great - the thigh pockets are easily accessible, and the three back pockets offer a neat way of keeping valuables securely zipped up. Wear these bibs with a tech tee, and you can stuff as much as you like in them.

However, I do question the use of having pockets on the rear of the bibs, as whatever you keep in there gets very sweaty. I also wonder whether most riders will require this many pockets, considering a lot of gravel riders opt for an on-bike bag like a handlebar bag or small frame bag.

I almost can’t believe I’m writing that a pair of bibs has too many pockets, but the reality is that while the multitude of storage options is appreciated, the rear pockets could be replaced with a more women-specific and necessary feature.

This leads me to the fact that the Alt_Road 2.0s do not have a comfort break feature, which is the same letdown as the first iteration, and a feature that any of the best women's cycling shorts really should have as a priority, in my opinion. Taking off sweaty layers mid-ride is not fun, however trendy they might look.

I asked MAAP why they chose to design the 2.0s without a nature break solution, and I was told this is "something we are working on, and have been for some time."

Personally, the omission of a comfort break feature is a real disappointment. I’d swap out the three rear pockets for a comfort break feature, and you would have the perfect pair of shorts, worth their high £200+ price tag.

Verdict

Performance-wise, the Maap Alt_Road 2.0 women’s cargo bib shorts are excellent. They offer the perfect combination of compression, comfort and style thanks to the updated chamois and fancy Italian fabric.

However, the lack of a comfort break solution really lets them down. I don’t quite follow why a brand as big as MAAP still doesn’t want women to pee. It is particularly disappointing for a pair of bibs pinned as long-distance.

Of course, if you can look past this and are after a high-performance pair of bib shorts, I would still recommend these; you just have to accept the lack of a women-specific nature break solution.