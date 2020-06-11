Le Col X Wahoo indoor training jersey and shorts review

Barely there shirt and high-performance indoor or outdoor hot-weather shorts for those more worried about overheating than overpaying

There have probably been more 'miles' ridden inside this year than ever before, and premium clothing brand Le Col has teamed up with indoor training and bike tech specialists Wahoo for this nearly naked top-and-shorts collaboration. What's left of the clothing does a great job of keeping you cool and sitting comfortably, but you're going have to be hot stuff on a boiling day to pull this look off outside.

Jersey

Made entirely from a 3D mesh fabric and weighing in at just 90g, you won't get much less for you money in mass terms. Even by thin-jersey standards, the diamond mesh is so thin that you can see through it pretty clearly, so using it anywhere but at home is going to need confidence. In fact, the only substantial piece of fabric is the bar across the top of the pockets to stop things ripping if you load up with snacks for an epic session. You get silicon-gripper print inside the lycra cuffs on the short sleeves and more silicon around the hem, and the full-length YKK zipper gets a plastic Le Col tab.

The cut is simple rather than cleverly yoked, but there's enough stretch in the fabric to cope with any body shape. The 3D mesh spreads sweat out very quickly and effectively, too, increasing the evaporation area and cooling effect very noticeably over a standard jersey. It dries fast, too, so you don't get the dreaded 'wandering around the kitchen after the session looking for more snacks chills'. There's also a sleeveless version for £20 less if you like a bit of 'gun show' action.

Shorts

Thankfully for anyone witnessing your Wahoo workout, the shorts use a different set of fabrics. You get laser-cut perforated side panels that wrap around the inner thigh and then extend up to the bib straps, which are made of the same fabric. The two front and rear panels are an unperforated, mid-weight fabric that preserves modesty, and there's no reason why you couldn't use these shorts for regular riding on a hot day.

The fabric also supports well if you're in and out of the saddle, trying to keep your wattage up. The slightly oversized 'Dolomiti Pro Gel' pad means you won't need to stand up out of discomfort, either, and it also has a perforated inner face to help sweat transfer and drying. Deep leg cuffs with a silicon-grip print stop the shorts riding up, and the chevron pattern mimics the flywheel on Wahoo's Kickr trainers, which is a nice touch.

Verdict

With its easy stretch and fast-wicking performance, the 'barely there' jersey is definitely a cooler, more comfortable option than a standard jersey for extended turbo sessions. Considering the premium price, construction and detailing are underwhelming, though, and the 'indoors only' transparency reduces versatility and value compared to other SPF-protected and similarly performing hot-weather jerseys we've used.

The shorts are less 'naked' than the jersey, and therefore more versatile, while still adding noticeable venting, whether you're indoors or out. The pad works really well to combat the numbness problems that turbo sessions can also create a lot quicker than 'real' riding.

Sizing is realistic rather than weirdly sub-sized, too, which always helps, and both shirt and shorts go up to 3XL. There's also a more colourful red and light blue 'Collective Edition' colourway available for both garments if the predominantly black 'Ride Real' option tested here isn't for you.

