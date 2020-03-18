Le Col and Wahoo partner to produce an indoor-specific clothing range

Le Col and Wahoo kit will make you look good and feel great, training at home or the gym

As indoor training surges in popularity, Le Col has responded with its Ride Real and Collective Edition garments.

Today's best turbo trainers are fantastically sophisticated. Cyclists are spending more time at a higher intensity, riding in the living room, than ever before. Whether training indoors for an outside event or racing on Zwift, the days of simply using your road riding bib shorts for an indoor training session have passed.

Le Col, the 2020 clothing suppliers to WorldTour outfit Bahrain McLaren, has worked with renowned cycling data and device brand, Wahoo, to create a line of indoor appropriate training kit. Using Wahoo’s enormous rider-harvested data resources, Le Col could identify exactly what customers are doing – and require – during an indoor training session.

Without the benefit of naturally cooling airflow generated by the rolling motion of a conventional road ride, Le Col realised that breathability was a primary issue its new range of technical indoor gear had to solve.

The Le Col x Wahoo Pro Air Jersey features a 3D mesh fabric to manage moisture build-up and optimise airflow. Riders can match it with an indoor specific bib short, constructed with increased padding, to target those areas that riders pressure most on a static training bike. This bib short also possesses excellent airflow management and moisture-wicking properties.

Riders who are at risk from the cold, when transitioning from a car to the gym’s entrance, have the option of the Le Col x Wahoo Warmup Jersey, which gives protection against sniping cold when having to cover some distance outside, but retains the breathability and fit ergonomics of a conventional summer jersey when you are on the indoor trainer.

The pricing structure for the Le Col x Wahoo indoor range starts at £120 for the Pro Air Jersey, with the long sleeve Warm-Up Jersey retailing for £130. The indoor bib shorts are positioned at £150.

Both the Ride Real and Collective Edition variants of these three new garments are similarly priced. The only difference being Le Col's Ride Real items having a more subtle colour variation, and Collection Edition kit featuring bolder hues and graphic design.