Le Col Hors Categorie Deep Winter gloves review

At this time of year, a pair of the best winter cycling gloves is essential for keeping your hands warm and protected from the worst of the elements. These Hors Categorie Deep Winter Gloves are designed to do just that, with a windproof and thermal fleece insulation all wrapped up in a DWR water-resistant outer with a grippy silicone palm. These gloves aren’t as packed with technical features as some other gloves, but they get the details right and the performance is great.

Image 1 of 2 The outer layer is DWR coated for water repellence (Image credit: David Arthur) Image 2 of 2 Silicone chevrons provide grip on the underside (Image credit: David Arthur)

Design and aesthetics

These Le Col gloves aim to live up to the deep winter name by using a thick fleece insulation designed for temperatures down to 5 degrees C, yet they manage to achieve this without excessive bulk. The outer is covered with a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) coating and there’s reinforcing at the key seams around the fingers to prevent wear and tear.

The palm is completely covered with silicone chevron shapes to aid grip in tricky conditions, while the thumb is covered with a soft towel material for wiping the face, and the long neoprene cuff offers a generous overlap with the sleeves of your jacket.

(Image credit: David Arthur)

The understated and minimal panel design reduces the number of seams, and they are reinforced for durability. Meanwhile the silicone gripper across the entire palm is offers reassuring control in all conditions you’re faced with, and the reflective detail along the little finger is a nice touch for road visibility when signalling to other road users. The size range - just four sizes available - is restrictive compared to other brands, but the sizing is good, and they only come in black.

The understated and minimal panel design reduces the number of seams (Image credit: David Arthur)

Performance

While Le Col designed the Hors Categorie Deep Winter gloves for use in temperatures down to 5 degrees C, your comfort at this temperature range may vary. Personally I found them living up to the claim on the coldest mornings.

The fit is very impressive and shows the company has paid very close attention to the design and shape of the few panels in the construction. They provide impressive warmth and comfort with very little bulk, but the lack of padding might be missed by some riders who want to maximise comfort on long winter rides on rough roads.

The DWR coating keeps light rain from penetrating and the breathability is ample so that you can wear them in mild weather without excessive sweating. The fit, feel and functionality is excellent and compare well to rival gloves.

Verdict

The Le Col Hors Categorie Deep Winter Gloves have a lot going for them. The quality is very good with a simple design and obvious attention to the details. The fit is nigh on perfect and the insulation and breathability works well in a wide range of conditions and temperatures. The lack of a padded palm will be a negative for some people, but their lack of bulk and durability swings the needle back in their favour. There are more technically advanced gloves at this price but they perform well and are up for the demands of winter cycling.

Tech Specs: Le Col Hors Categorie Deep Winter gloves