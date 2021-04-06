La Passione PSN LS Rain jersey review

In the shoulder seasons, it can be hard to choose your kit and balance warmth, breathability and weatherproofing. Where there is the real possibility of experiencing all seasons in one ride, versatility is key.

Choosing the best cycling jersey will make the difference between being comfortable on the bike or spending the whole ride switching layers as rain showers, wind chills and sunny spells roll through. La Passione’s PSN jersey collection has a wide range of layers catering from ultralight to thermal. The PSN LS Rain is the most versatile, combining weatherproofing from the rain and wind with the right amount of insulation to create a jersey that's perfect for unpredictable and changeable weather.

Design and aesthetics

The PSN LS Rain jersey is constructed using a three-layer windproof and waterproof fabric, which La Passione claims has a waterproof rating of 20,000mm: quite impressive for a softshell layer. Under the arms, there are two panels of thermo-fleece fabric to enhance ventilation in this key area. The material itself is soft to the touch and has a decent level of stretch to help with fit.

Alongside the stretch in the material, La Passione has used multi-panelling to create a comfortable fit that sits close to the body without any loose areas of material. The collar is quite tall to provide added protection around the neck but isn’t so close-fitting that it is lumpy against the throat. Styling is clean and simple too, bold colours are combined with tastefully placed La Passione and Hold The Line logos on the shoulder, sleeve and above the hem. All these logos are reflective as well to help with visibility.

Image 1 of 3 The jersey's race cut gives a close fit (Image credit: Ruby Boyce) Image 2 of 3 The jersey is made from a three-layer windproof and waterproof fabric rated to 20,000mm waterproofness (Image credit: Ruby Boyce) Image 3 of 3 The collar is high to keep the cold out (Image credit: Ruby Boyce)

To keep the weather on the outside the PSN LS Rain has some weather sealing features in key places. A rear storm flap extends low down over the derrière to provide extended splash protection and add a little extra warmth. The shape of the hem, combined with the silicon gripper, make it feel hooked in place and stops any creeping up while riding. The sleeves have deep laser-cut thermo-fleece cuffs to assure that the jersey sits tightly around the wrist and stops any drafts from sneaking up the arms.

The full length of the zip is backed with material as well to stop the wind sneaking through the teeth. The zip itself is a chunky durable looking piece that is cam locked making it easy to pull open the jersey if needed. There are zip garages at the top and bottom to stop the zip from causing irritation or damage as well.

Above the storm flap, there are three rear pockets that are deep enough to keep ride essentials safe and secure. The pockets have drainage holes should it start raining really hard and are finished with more Hold The Line reflective logos. The only omission is the absence of a zipped valuables pocket.

Image 1 of 4 The rear storm flap extends low to protect against spray (Image credit: Ruby Boyce) Image 2 of 4 There are three rear pockets for storage (Image credit: Ruby Boyce) Image 3 of 4 Each pocket has a drainage hole (Image credit: Ruby Boyce) Image 4 of 4 The chunky cam locked zip is backed to protect from the wind (Image credit: Ruby Boyce)

Performance

La Passione describes the PSN LS Rain as an Italian fit and recommends that if you are usually on the upper end of a size, then it may be worth sizing up for this jersey. I chose my usual medium (180cm/74kg) and found sizing to be spot on. The fit is neat and lands somewhere between race and form-fitting, providing plenty of give that allows a base layer to be worn underneath if needed. The sleeves are a good length and the storm flaps stay securely in position when riding. Sizing is comprehensive with La Passione offering the PSN LS Rain in sizes from XS to XXXL although they don’t include any of the long sleeve jerseys in its relaxed club fit. There isn’t a women’s version either, which is disappointing.

What’s most impressive about the PSN Rain jersey is the wide range of temperatures that the jersey is comfortable in. Spring conditions can change dramatically even on a short ride and I found the jersey perfect for temperatures between eight to 12 degrees (with a merino vest base layer) and the low end could be pushed further down to around six degrees with a long sleeve base layer for nippy spring mornings or chilly evening rides. The race fit means it could be worn under an outer shell as well and ridden even further into the single digits. The storm laser-cut cuffs have a close fit and play very well with gloves, creating a great seal from the cold around the wrist.

As the jersey uses softshell material, ventilation is noticeably better than a hardshell waterproof cycling jacket and the jersey can be worn into double figures before you need to start unzipping. The claimed 20,000mm waterproof rating seems accurate as well, with the jersey impressively fending off some substantial rain showers that I was sure would soak through, but on getting home found I was still dry underneath. It stays warm as well with windproofing and insulation not suffering in wet weather. The seams aren’t taped but still managed to keep the water out on par with the rest of the jersey.

Image 1 of 2 Subtle and well placed logos finish the jersey (Image credit: Ruby Boyce) Image 2 of 2 The logos are reflective as well for extra visibility (Image credit: Ruby Boyce)

Verdict

La Passione’s PSN Rain jersey is really hard to fault. The jersey's race fit is superb, neatly shaped and contours the body without any restrictions or discomfort. The huge temperature range and a surprising level of weatherproofing make it a no-brainer when choosing the right kit in unpredictable weather.

The jersey isn’t perfect: there is no secure zippered valuables pocket and, if race cut isn’t your style, La Passione doesn’t offer this jersey in its relaxed club fit or any women’s version either. Looking past these points, the PSN LS Rain jersey is a superbly versatile item of clothing and will be my go-to piece of kit whenever the weather looks unpredictable.

Tech Specs: La Passione PSN LS Rain jersey

Price: £120.00 / €125.00 / $150.00

£120.00 / €125.00 / $150.00 Weight: 341g (medium)

341g (medium) Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL

XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL Colours: Black, Blue, Orange

Black, Blue, Orange Protection: Three-layer windproof and waterproof fabric (20.000 mm)

Test Conditions