Assos Dyora RS Spring/Fall Cycling Jacket review

With its close, stretchy fit and soft-touch fabrics, the Assos Dyora RS Spring/Fall cycling jacket feels more like a long sleeve thermal jersey than an outer layer. So while during the testing period I treated it solely as a jacket, when comparing it to the competition I would be more inclined to question how it performs against the best women’s cycling jerseys on the market, particularly those designed for the shoulder seasons.

The Dyora range, designed for spring and autumn riding, has a focus on low-bulk fabrics, thermoregulation, ventilation and race-ready aero fitment. Up there with the best cycling clothing brands , Assos is known for its sleek and stylish cycling apparel, featuring the results of the brand’s innovative design and engineering. With a purpose to outperform the competition, Assos’ Dyora RS Spring/Fall cycling jacket comes with a plethora of proprietary features, so read on to hear all about it.

Design and aesthetics

At this time of year the weather can be very changeable, and so it’s important to dress in a way that allows you to continually regulate your body temperature. The Dyora RS Spring/Fall cycling jacket is designed to bridge the gap between a lightweight softshell jacket and a thermal long sleeve jersey, resulting in a low-bulk and sleek-looking garment that’s soft to the touch and meant to be worn as an outer layer.

The panels on the front of the torso and upper back are constructed from Assos’ twinDeck fabric, a double-layer construction of its Push-Pull and Rhombus textiles. Push-Pull makes up the external layer, an elastic warp-knit fabric with a fine gauge knit that dries quickly, breathes well, and offers UPF 50+ protection. The Rhombus inner lining provides low-bulk insulation, by way of slightly thicker diamond-shaped patches that sit thicker than the rest of the jacket, and presumably trap air within the channels between them, for extra warmth.

The rest of the rear panels are created from a much thinner, translucent mesh fabric, for extra breathability, and this has a beautiful geometric pattern design that sits across the shoulder blades. Meanwhile the sleeves are made from Assos’ Sonic-SN fabric, which is ribbed and highly elasticated, and, according to the brand, “features a brushed micro-sanded face for added thermal protection”. The sleeves are raw cut, all in the name of smooth aerodynamism.

At the rear the three ‘Triple Ramp’ pockets, as Assos dubs them, are designed to provide easy access while also preventing anything from falling out during high-intensity efforts. The Triple Ramp concept comprises an extra flap of material (the strip of purple that you can see at the top of the openings), which is stitched at the top and open at the bottom, creating an extra barrier.

Another interesting design aspect of the Dyora RS Spring/Fall jacket is the Diffusor, a proprietary construction that creates a dual valve on the front of the shoulders. It lays flat while you’re off the bike, but once the riding gets underway, they provide a small opening for drawing in cool air and adding to the jacket’s overall ventilation.

Immediately above this is a patch of reflective tape, while a second reflective surface is provided at the back in the form of a micro-perforated bonded tape. These reflective elements offer a modicum of low-light visibility, which is welcome on a jacket that only comes in black.

A final feature that aids thermoregulation is the double-slider zip, which enables you to adjust how much air you want to let in for cooling.

Performance

Putting on the jacket, it’s immediately apparent how comfortable it feels, and how close the fit is. Designed with Assos’ Women’s aeroFit, it sits fairly tight and close to the body. The brand states that the individual panels are pre-shaped and body mapped, and this is very clearly the case. The area around the front shoulders and chest feels restricted when standing upright, and you’ll note the tightness around the chest in the photographs. Despite this, however, the stretchy nature of the fabric means it’s still very comfortable to wear off the bike, unlike aero-focused garments made with more rigid or softshell fabrics.

However, as soon as you start pedalling, that all goes away and the jacket fits like a second skin. There’s definitely a light compression around the sleeves and torso, and while I can’t provide any quantitative backing of Assos’ aero claims, having no access to a wind tunnel, I can say that riding outside in changeable conditions, into headwinds, and at varying intensities, always felt efficient with no noticeable drag that I’d blame on the jacket.

While I’m not a racer, I can definitely see the Assos Dyora RS Spring/Fall jacket being a staple choice for race day. Not only is it sleek and aero, comfortable enough that you forget you’re wearing it, it also breathes exceptionally well while also locking in the warmth where it’s needed. The very fact that I didn’t pay much attention to it at all when I first started riding in it is a testament to the fact that it fits so well and is easy to forget. I had to consciously start taking mental notes after a few rides because otherwise I wouldn’t have had anything to write in this review.

Having ridden in this jacket all autumn, I’ve returned to using it now that spring has sprung, as it just works so well. The low bulk materials help you feel light and unrestricted while moving around on the saddle. On those days when there’s a chill in the air, the core is protected by that double-layered fabric construction, while the mesh back and innovative shoulder valves offer ample breathability and ventilation to stop you from overheating. Even on rides where I’ve pushed myself exceptionally hard, I never found my upper body feeling clammy; the jacket does a superb job of wicking away moisture and dispersing it.

As an added bonus, although it’s not mentioned in the marketing materials at all, the twinDeck fabric also offers a surprising amount of water protection. Upon getting caught out in a downpour, I found that the front of my body, despite feeling drenched on the outside, was completely dry beneath the jacket. The same cannot be said for my back, however, as the thin mesh does nothing to keep the rain out, so while it’s certainly not going to give any of the best women’s waterproof cycling jackets a run for their money, it’s an interesting bonus feature that speaks volumes about the twinDeck construction and the added protection it can offer the most crucial part of your body to keep warm.

Verdict

I’ve enjoyed riding with the Assos Dyora RS Spring/Fall cycling jacket, having returned to it this spring, and I believe it delivers on its promises. The fit is exceptionally comfortable and, while it’s tight, it’s not restrictive and feels optimised for the riding position. Once you’re on the bike, it sits like a second skin and is easy to forget about, and that’s the best praise you can give for a jacket of this kind. The fabrics are lovely, it looks gorgeous, and it’s a joy to wear. You can add a couple of thin layers beneath it if you want, and achieve superb warmth without the bulk that usually comes with it.

With this amount of design and engineering, it’s no surprise that the jacket comes at a significant price, however I do believe it’s a worthwhile investment, as it’s become a staple in my cycling wardrobe, and I imagine it will be in many others’ as well.

