Lachlan Morton tears around Australia to set fastest known time of 30 days, 9 hours and 59 minutes

By
published

EF Education EasyPost rider finishes his 14,210km lap in Port Macquarie on Saturday afternoon, taking about a week off former mark

Lachlan Morton on the road on day 27 of his lap of Australia (Image credit: Karter Machen / EF Education-EasyPost)

Lachlan Morton has torn around Australia, delivering an astoundingly quick time of 30 days, 9 hours and 59 minutes for the 14,210km lap of his home nation, according to EF Education EasyPost.

While it's too soon for the usual arbiter's to have officially declared it a new cycling record, the effort that finished at the lighthouse in Port Macquarie at 1:54pm on  Saturday has shaved around a week off the previous best fastest known supported times.

