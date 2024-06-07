ZLM Tour: Peter Schulting takes stage 3 win from breakaway

By
published

The breakaway survived by mere metres as coordination broke down in the peloton

Peter Schulting, winner of stage 3 of the ZLM Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Peter Schulting (Diftar) claimed a surprise victory on stage 3 of the ZLM Tour after the day’s early break narrowly held off the return of the peloton in a breathless finale in Buchten.

A day after Schulting’s teammate Guillaume Visser was caught in the final kilometre, Schulting made amends for Diftar with a pitch-perfect effort. He opened his sprint from distance to beat breakaway companions Martijn Rasenberg (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Wessel Mouris (Metec – Solarwatt p/b Mantel), with the peloton falling just short of catching them.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.

Latest on Cyclingnews