ZLM Tour: Rune Herregodts carves fastest time on time trial and wins stage 1

By
published

Tim Van Dijke second, Gleb Syritsa third in Westkapelle to open five-day race

LIDO DI CAMAIORE ITALY MARCH 04 Rune Herregodts of Belgium and Team Intermarche Wanty sprints during the 59th TirrenoAdriatico 2024 Stage 1 a 10km individual trial time from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore UCIWT on March 04 2024 in Lido di Camaiore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Belgian Rune Herregodts of Intermarché-Wanty (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Wanty) won the stage 1 time trial and took the first leader’s jersey of the ZLM Tour. He posted the time to beat from among the early starters, posting 17:16 on the 14.7km ITT, and never relinquished the hot seat.

Tim Van Dijke (Visma-Lease a Bike) was the final rider on the course and was the only rider to come close, finishing 12 seconds back as runner-up. Astana Qazaqstan teammates Gleb Syritsa and Max Walker were 17 and 19 seconds back, respectively, with Syritsa securing the final podium spot.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

