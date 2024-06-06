ZLM Tour: Casper van Uden powers away from sprint field to win stage 2

Casper van Uden (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) won the opening road stage of the ZLM Tour in Wissenkerke, coming out on top in the mass bunch sprint finish to score his third win of the season.

The Dutchman beat Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan) and Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty) into second and third place with a clever move to go long at 200 metres to go.

Van Uden accelerated away from his rivals after hitting the front heading through a late kink in the road in the closing straight to take DSM’s 10th win of 2024.

