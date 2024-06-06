ZLM Tour: Casper van Uden powers away from sprint field to win stage 2
Gerben Thijssen and Gleb Syritsa round out the podium in Wissenkerke after photo finish for second
Casper van Uden (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) won the opening road stage of the ZLM Tour in Wissenkerke, coming out on top in the mass bunch sprint finish to score his third win of the season.
The Dutchman beat Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan) and Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty) into second and third place with a clever move to go long at 200 metres to go.
Van Uden accelerated away from his rivals after hitting the front heading through a late kink in the road in the closing straight to take DSM’s 10th win of 2024.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix
