Vermeltfoort outsprints Claeys to win

Vermote takes third in Belgian one-day race

Full Results

1Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental4:01:00
2Kevin Claeys (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
3Julien Vermote (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw
4Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
5Dries Depoorter (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
6Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
7Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
8Kenneth Bultynck (Bel) Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas
9Bjorn Coomans (Bel) Profel Cycling Team
10Dries Hollanders (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
12Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
15Robin Stenuit (Bel) Verandas Willems
16Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
17Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas
18Thomas Chamon (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
19Sean De Bie (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
20Kevin Geerts (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
21Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
22Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
23Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
24Sander Verhaeghe (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
25Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
26Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
27Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental
28Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
29Tom Vermeiren (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
30Kevin Van Den Noortgate (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
31Kess Heytens (Bel) Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas
32Willem Wauters (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
33Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
34Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
35Clinton Avery (NZl) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
36Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
37Evert Verbist (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
38Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Fuji Test Team
39Philippe Legrand (Bel) Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
40Wim Botman (Ned) Midi Center Ruiter Wielerteam
41Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw
42Steeve Touboul (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
43Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
44Andrew Ydens (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
45Walt Dewinter (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
46Martin Grashev (Bul) Cycling Team Nessebar Bulgaria
47Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
48Glen Foubert (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
49Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
50Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
51Kevin Fouquet (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
52Stijn Bruyndonckx (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
53Klaas Sys (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw
54Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
55Kevin Van Lierde (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
56Joris Wagemans (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
57Spas Gyurov (Bul) Cycling Team Nessebar Bulgaria
58Pieter Cordeel (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
59Mark Schreurs (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling (Ned)
60Cedric Collaers (Bel) Verandas Willems
61Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling (Ned)
62Stijn Van Roy (Bel) Profel Cycling Team
63Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
64Chris Jenninigs (RSA) Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
65Ruben Oerlemans (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
66Rudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
67Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
68Ward Lapiere (Bel) Kwsc Westkerke - Team Deschuytter
69Peter Koning (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling (Ned)
70Seppe Odeyn (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
71Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
72Brian Ligneel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
73Jerôme Giaux (Bel) Profel Cycling Team
74Sander Helven (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
75Raf Vanlommel (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
76Peter Horn (USA) Fuji Test Team
77Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
78Joeri Bueken (Bel) Profel Cycling Team
79Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
80Stanslav Zaraliev (Bul) Cycling Team Nessebar Bulgaria
81Kevin Crabbe (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
82Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
83Daan De Groot (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling (Ned)
84Steve Lampier (GBr) Kwsc Westkerke - Team Deschuytter
85Tom Dernies (Bel) Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
86Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
87Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
88Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
89Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
90Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Midi Center Ruiter Wielerteam
91Laurent Donnay (Bel) Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
92Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
93Arjen Ten Dam (Ned) Midi Center Ruiter Wielerteam
94Niek Van Geffen (Ned) Rabobank Continental
95Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
96Sander Cordeel (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
97Stijn Steels (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:00:23
98Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden0:00:31
99Sim Steyvers (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden0:01:35
100Kobe Verstraeten (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
101Bob Michels (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
102Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
103Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling (Ned)
104Marc Franken (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
105Philip Vandaele (Bel) Kwsc Westkerke - Team Deschuytter0:01:39
106Jacob Wijnstra (Ned) Wielerploeg De Mol (Ned)
107Davy De Scheemaeker (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team0:01:56
108Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
109Gert-Jan Van Immerseel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:02:03
110Maarten Vlasselaer (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
111Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:40
112Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team0:03:50
113Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
114Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:04:11
115Kjell De Baerdemaeker (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team0:04:16

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pws Eijssen Cycling Team12:03:00
2Rabobank Continental
3Verandas Willems
4Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas
5New Heebra-Lombarden
6Landbouwkrediet
7Lotto - Bodysol
8Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
9Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw
10Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
11Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
12Profel Cycling Team
13Qin Cycling Team
14Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
15Cycling Team Nessebar Bulgaria
16Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
17Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling (Ned)
18Midi Center Ruiter Wielerteam
19Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel12:04:35
20United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
21Kwsc Westkerke - Team Deschuytter12:04:39
22An Post - Sean Kelly12:04:56
23Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line8:02:00
24Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
25Fuji Test Team
26Van Eyck Sport
27Wielerploeg De Mol (Ned)4:02:39

