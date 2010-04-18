Vermeltfoort outsprints Claeys to win
Vermote takes third in Belgian one-day race
Full Results
|1
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4:01:00
|2
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|3
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw
|4
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|5
|Dries Depoorter (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
|6
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|7
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|8
|Kenneth Bultynck (Bel) Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas
|9
|Bjorn Coomans (Bel) Profel Cycling Team
|10
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|11
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|15
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Verandas Willems
|16
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|17
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas
|18
|Thomas Chamon (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|19
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|20
|Kevin Geerts (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
|21
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|22
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
|23
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|24
|Sander Verhaeghe (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
|25
|Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|26
|Ludovic Mottet (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|27
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|28
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|29
|Tom Vermeiren (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|30
|Kevin Van Den Noortgate (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
|31
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas
|32
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
|33
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|34
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|35
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|36
|Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
|37
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
|38
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Fuji Test Team
|39
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
|40
|Wim Botman (Ned) Midi Center Ruiter Wielerteam
|41
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw
|42
|Steeve Touboul (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|43
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|44
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
|45
|Walt Dewinter (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
|46
|Martin Grashev (Bul) Cycling Team Nessebar Bulgaria
|47
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|48
|Glen Foubert (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
|49
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|50
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|51
|Kevin Fouquet (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
|52
|Stijn Bruyndonckx (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
|53
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw
|54
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Kevin Van Lierde (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
|56
|Joris Wagemans (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
|57
|Spas Gyurov (Bul) Cycling Team Nessebar Bulgaria
|58
|Pieter Cordeel (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
|59
|Mark Schreurs (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling (Ned)
|60
|Cedric Collaers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|61
|Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling (Ned)
|62
|Stijn Van Roy (Bel) Profel Cycling Team
|63
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|64
|Chris Jenninigs (RSA) Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
|65
|Ruben Oerlemans (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
|66
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|67
|Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
|68
|Ward Lapiere (Bel) Kwsc Westkerke - Team Deschuytter
|69
|Peter Koning (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling (Ned)
|70
|Seppe Odeyn (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
|71
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|72
|Brian Ligneel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|73
|Jerôme Giaux (Bel) Profel Cycling Team
|74
|Sander Helven (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
|75
|Raf Vanlommel (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|76
|Peter Horn (USA) Fuji Test Team
|77
|Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|78
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Profel Cycling Team
|79
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|80
|Stanslav Zaraliev (Bul) Cycling Team Nessebar Bulgaria
|81
|Kevin Crabbe (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
|82
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|83
|Daan De Groot (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling (Ned)
|84
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Kwsc Westkerke - Team Deschuytter
|85
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
|86
|Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
|87
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
|88
|Marnik Dreesen (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|89
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|90
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Midi Center Ruiter Wielerteam
|91
|Laurent Donnay (Bel) Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
|92
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|93
|Arjen Ten Dam (Ned) Midi Center Ruiter Wielerteam
|94
|Niek Van Geffen (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|95
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|96
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
|97
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|98
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
|0:00:31
|99
|Sim Steyvers (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|0:01:35
|100
|Kobe Verstraeten (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
|101
|Bob Michels (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|102
|Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|103
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling (Ned)
|104
|Marc Franken (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
|105
|Philip Vandaele (Bel) Kwsc Westkerke - Team Deschuytter
|0:01:39
|106
|Jacob Wijnstra (Ned) Wielerploeg De Mol (Ned)
|107
|Davy De Scheemaeker (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|108
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|109
|Gert-Jan Van Immerseel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:02:03
|110
|Maarten Vlasselaer (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
|111
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:40
|112
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|113
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|114
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:04:11
|115
|Kjell De Baerdemaeker (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|12:03:00
|2
|Rabobank Continental
|3
|Verandas Willems
|4
|Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas
|5
|New Heebra-Lombarden
|6
|Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Lotto - Bodysol
|8
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|9
|Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw
|10
|Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
|11
|Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
|12
|Profel Cycling Team
|13
|Qin Cycling Team
|14
|Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
|15
|Cycling Team Nessebar Bulgaria
|16
|Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
|17
|Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling (Ned)
|18
|Midi Center Ruiter Wielerteam
|19
|Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
|12:04:35
|20
|United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|21
|Kwsc Westkerke - Team Deschuytter
|12:04:39
|22
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|12:04:56
|23
|Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|8:02:00
|24
|Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|25
|Fuji Test Team
|26
|Van Eyck Sport
|27
|Wielerploeg De Mol (Ned)
|4:02:39
