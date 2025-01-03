2025 X2O Trophy Koksijde: Puck Pieterse hangs on through sand for solo victory

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) dominated on the legendary sand dunes of the X2O Trofee Koksijde-Vlaamse Duinencross to win her first cyclocross race of the winter.

The 22-year-old mountain bike World Champion showed off her superior skills on the technical course that includes the steep climbs and descents and long sections of deep sand.

Pieterse went clear alone after a lap and a half and never looked back as her rivals faltered and raced each other.

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi) finished 19 seconds down on Pieterse after a disappointing first lap but fast finish. World Champion Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) was third at 39 seconds.

Koksijde was Brand's 13th second place of the season while Pieterse rode a near perfect race across the sand.

"It's really nice to win, especially a big race like Koksijde," she said immediately after her victory.

"Sand is not normally my thing, but today I could do a smooth ride in the dunes and I kept up my momentum."

Pieterse has raced a carefully calibrated cyclocross campaign and seems to be peaking for January and the World Championships in Liévin, France.

"I'm getting better and better," she said. "So I'll take my form to the National Championships, a training camp and then the Worlds, of course."

Following the long starting straight sprint effort, Van Empel led the riders into the first corner but Pieterse and Van der Heijden were also there as they hit the first climb and everyone ran up in the deep sand. Brand and Sanne Cant were also in the top five but the hierarchy soon emerged in the exposed dunes close to the North sea.

Der Heijden and Pieterse opened a gap as every mistake in the sand cost riders precious seconds and speed. Brand was the first to lose contact, forced to run in the sand, with Van Empel also suffering.

The two then began to swap places in the sand. Pieterse seemed far more in control in the sand and surged clear alone after Der Heijden came to a stop after a lap and a half. Even Pieterse made a few mistakes, taking the wrong line and hitting the barriers during the third lap.

However she powered on alone as Van Empel and Brand caught Der Heijden. After 30 minutes and three laps of racing, they were 30 seconds down on Pieterse.

Pieterse was out of sight to her rivals for much of the course. She was able to manage her effort and decide her best lines in the sand. Behind Brand found extra speed and determination to distance Van Empel and Der Heijden.

She cut the gap to Pieterse but she faced a huge task.The bell rang out to signal the fifth and final lap as Pieterse crossed the exposed finish area. She was 20 seconds ahead of Brand, with Van Empel third at 25 seconds and Der Heijden just behind.



Pieterse anticipated Brand's fast finish and so never looked back or eased up. She stayed in control in the sand sections and so had time to celebrate her first cyclocross victory of the winter.

