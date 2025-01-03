2025 X2O Trophy Koksijde: Puck Pieterse hangs on through sand for solo victory

By
published

Brand stages late comeback for second, Van Empel third

2025 Koksijde: Puck Pieterse battles to a lone victory
2025 Koksijde: Puck Pieterse battles to a lone victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) dominated on the legendary sand dunes of the X2O Trofee Koksijde-Vlaamse Duinencross to win her first cyclocross race of the winter.

The 22-year-old mountain bike World Champion showed off her superior skills on the technical course that includes the steep climbs and descents and long sections of deep sand.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

Latest on Cyclingnews