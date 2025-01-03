Laurens Sweeck dominates through the sand to win X2O Trophy Koksijde

Tibor del Grosso settles for second, Toon Aerts finishes third

Laurens Sweeck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 18th X2O Trofee Cyclocross Vlaamse Duinencross Koksijde 2025
Laurens Sweeck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 18th X2O Trofee Cyclocross Vlaamse Duinencross Koksijde 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) proved the strongest in a battle of skill through the sand against Tibor del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to take the victory at X2O Trofee Koksijde-Vlaamse Duinencross in Belgium on Friday. 

"The wins mean a lot. I really like it here ... the sand, so I'm happy to be the first and on the podium," Sweeck said in a post-race interview.

