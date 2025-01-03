Laurens Sweeck dominates through the sand to win X2O Trophy Koksijde

Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) proved the strongest in a battle of skill through the sand against Tibor del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to take the victory at X2O Trofee Koksijde-Vlaamse Duinencross in Belgium on Friday.

"The wins mean a lot. I really like it here ... the sand, so I'm happy to be the first and on the podium," Sweeck said in a post-race interview.

Sweeck opened several gaps on his rival in the closing laps but Del Grosso refused to let up, dragging himself back into contention after each attack. However, Sweeck made his winning move with a lap and a half to go, opening a gap on Del Grosso, who fumbled through a corner in the sand and ended up settling for second place on the day at 26 seconds back.

Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens-FSP) completed the podium in third place at 52 seconds back back.

After Puck Pieterse secured the victory in the elite women's race, the men's field lined up to start under dry but cooler conditions in Koksijde.

By the second lap, Sweeck took the lead with Del Grosso on his wheel and the pair opened a sizeable gap on the rest of the field.

Lone chaser Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Trek Lions) raced at 11 seconds behind the leaders and another handful of seconds ahead of a chasing trio of Aerts, Toon Vandebosch (Crelan-Corendon) and his teammate Joran Wyseure.

Nearly 40 seconds back, and likely out of contention for the podium, were Corne van Kessel (Deschacht-Hens-FSP), Michael Boros and Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal).

Del Grosso was flawless through the sand sections on lap four during the second half of the race, using that technical skill to open a small gap on Sweeck. The gap was short-lived, however, and the pair back together with three laps to go.

Sweeck regained his control through the sand on the next lap and pulled ahead of Del Grosso, crossing the line two seconds ahead of his rival. The pair were evenly matched, and Del Grosso managed to pull back that time, the pair back together.

Aerts chased alone at 46 seconds behind followed by Vandebosche, Iserbyt, Gianni Vermeersch and Van Kessel, all separated by several seconds and losing over a minute to Sweeck and Del Grosso.

Sweeck powered away from Del Grosso, again, on the uphill sand section riding the steep incline, while his rival showed signs of fatigue as he struggled to close the gap. Not letting up, Del Grosso reconnected with Sweeck with two laps go.

Sweeck proved his strength on the next sand run-up and technical section, as Del Grosso's pedal caught on the fencing and lost momentum. The Crelan-Corendon rider raced through the finish line hearing the bell that signified the last lap with 15 seconds in hand.

Sweeck continued to widen his gap to Del Grosso as he orbited the final lap and sealed the race victory.

