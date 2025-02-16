X2O Trophy Brussels: Sara Casasola outsprints teammate Norbert-Riberolle for first win of season

Italian Sara Casasola celebrates her first victory of the season at X2O Trophee Brussels

In a battle of Crelan-Corendon teammates, Sara Casasola saved a last explosive move for the final straightaway and edged Marion Norbert-Riberolle by one second at X2O Trofee Brussels - Brussels Universities Cyclocross. Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi) finished 39 seconds back in third.

Casasola scored her first victory of the season, which was a redemptive ride from a close second-place to Brand on Saturday at the final Exact Cross contest in Sint-Niklaas.

Earlier in the season Brand had already locked up the X2O Trophee series overall, so did not need the win Sunday at Brussels Universities Cyclocross. For the Italian winner, she locked up third overall in the eighth and final race of the X20 series.

Dutch riders Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines) and Annemarie Worst (Seven Racing) completed the top five on Sunday, with Worst crashing early in the race and chasing all day. She held on for second overall in the series.

Similar to the Exact Cross contest on Saturday, Casasola tagged along with teammate Inge van der Heijden at the front of the race.

Eventually, Belgian champion Norbert-Riberolle made her way to the front with her teammates, but Van der Heijden then suffered a flat tyre and lost valuable time she could never recover, which resulted in the two-rider sprint taken by Casasola.

Casasola competed in five rounds of X2O Trophee this season, earning a trio of bronze placings and then sealed her season with the victory on Sunday.

