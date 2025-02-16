X2O Trophy Brussels: Sara Casasola outsprints teammate Norbert-Riberolle for first win of season

Lucinda Brand officially seals series overall with third place finish

Italian Sara Casasola celebrates after winning the women elite race of the &#039;Brussels Universities&#039; cyclocross cycling event, stage 8/8 in the &#039;X20 Badkamers Trofee&#039; competition, Sunday 16 February 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Italian Sara Casasola celebrates her first victory of the season at X2O Trophee Brussels (Image credit: JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP / Getty Images)
In a battle of Crelan-Corendon teammates, Sara Casasola saved a last explosive move for the final straightaway and edged Marion Norbert-Riberolle by one second at X2O Trofee Brussels - Brussels Universities Cyclocross. Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi) finished 39 seconds back in third.

Casasola scored her first victory of the season, which was a redemptive ride from a close second-place to Brand on Saturday at the final Exact Cross contest in Sint-Niklaas. 

