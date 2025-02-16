X2O Trofee Brussels: Michael Vanthourenhout wins tight battle against Joris Nieuwenhuis
Fourth-placed Eli Iserbyt wraps up series title for fourth time
Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines) won a head-to-head battle against Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ridley Racing Team), the Belgian crossing the line at Brussels Universities Cyclocross eight seconds ahead of his Dutch adversary at the final X2O Trofee race of the season.
Lars van der Haar (Baloise Glowi) rolled across the line in Brussels 41 seconds later for third.
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines) finished 1:07 off the pace for fourth, having worked back through some riders after suffering a flat tyre earlier in the race.
The Belgian won the X2O Trofee series title for a fourth time on Sunday.
Series runner-up, Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens-FSP), suffered a heavy crash in the mud near the pits early in the race, taking a long time to remount his bike, and was not able to contest Iserbyt in the standings, finishing seventh in Brussels.
Vanthourenhout, the UCI World Cup winner, was the first to make a move at the front of the nine-lap race. Nieuwenhuis soon tagged along the duo held a 10-second lead over Van der Haar on the middle laps.
Vanthourenhout gained an edge through a series of tight turns on the last half of the final lap, but could not drop Nieuwenhuis. Then with a final acceleration on flat, power section before bumpy off-camber sections, he put in huge daylight between the pair and rode to victory.
"On the off-camber section I tried to go full gas and it was enough to win," Vanthourenhout summarised at the finish.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Clasica de Almeria: Milan Fretin wins to boosts Cofidis' WorldTour relegation fight
Tour de la Provence: Sam Bennett wins final stage ahead of massive pileup before finish in Arles
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
X2O Trofee Brussels: Michael Vanthourenhout wins tight battle against Joris NieuwenhuisFourth-placed Eli Iserbyt wraps up series title for fourth time
-
Clasica de Almeria: Milan Fretin wins to boosts Cofidis' WorldTour relegation fightBelgian sprinter beats Max Kanter and Emilien Jeannière in high-speed sprint
-
Tour de la Provence: Sam Bennett wins final stage ahead of massive pileup before finish in ArlesMads Pedersen secures GC title at three-day stage race
-
X2O Trophy Brussels: Sara Casasola outsprints teammate Norbert-Riberolle for first win of seasonLucinda Brand officially seals series overall with third place finish