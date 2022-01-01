Lucinda Brand wins the GP Sven Nys
By Cyclingnews published
Alvarado and Betsema round out podium in Baal
World champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) won the GP Sven Nys, her third win in the X2O Trofee series, getting the better of Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) after a close battle at the front of the race.
The top two were separated by four seconds after 44 minutes of racing, while series leader Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) finished in third place, 37 seconds down.
More to come...
