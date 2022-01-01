Van Aert beats Pidcock at GP Sven Nys

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) made it seven cyclo-cross wins from seven starts at the GP Sven Nys in Baal, beating Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) after catching and passing the Briton on the last lap of the race.

After a hard battle, Pidcock crossed the line nine seconds down, while Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) rounded out the podium at 28 seconds down.

More to come...