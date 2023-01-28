Wout van Aert dominates X2O Badkamers Trofee Flandriencross

Belgian Wout van Aert celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men elite race of the X2O Badkamers Trofee Flandriencross

Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) handily won Saturday's 21st edition of X2O Badkamers Trofee Flandriencross in Hamme, Belgium, claiming first place ahead of teammates Eli Iserbyt and European champion Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen–Bingoal) by 46 seconds.

The Belgian cyclocross phenom, who hasn't finished lower than second this cyclocross season, took charge from the starting gun, pulled out an early lead ahead of the Puwels Sauzen-Bingoel's Iserbyt and Vanthourenhout, and held his advantage for the hourlong competition, showing excellent form before the world championships in Hoogerheide next weekend.

"I think the form was really, really good today," a muddy van Aert told reporters at the finish line. "I could take distance from the beginning, which meant a hard race at the front for a long time, but it was definitely worth it. It was a good day, a good test and a hard race."

