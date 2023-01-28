Wout van Aert dominates X2O Badkamers Trofee Flandriencross

By Clara Beard
published

Van Aert took made a decisive early attack at Flandriencross

Belgian Wout van Aert celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men elite race of the Flandriencross cyclocross cycling event stage 68 in the X20 Badkamers Trofee competition on January 28 2023 in Hamme Belgium Belgium OUT Photo by JASPER JACOBS BELGA AFP Belgium OUT Photo by JASPER JACOBSBELGAAFP via Getty Images
Belgian Wout van Aert celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men elite race of the X2O Badkamers Trofee Flandriencross (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) handily won Saturday's 21st edition of X2O Badkamers Trofee Flandriencross in Hamme, Belgium, claiming first place ahead of teammates Eli Iserbyt and European champion Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen–Bingoal) by 46 seconds.

The Belgian cyclocross phenom, who hasn't finished lower than second this cyclocross season, took charge from the starting gun, pulled out an early lead ahead of the Puwels Sauzen-Bingoel's Iserbyt and Vanthourenhout, and held his advantage for the hourlong competition, showing excellent form before the world championships in Hoogerheide next weekend.

"I think the form was really, really good today," a muddy van Aert told reporters at the finish line. "I could take distance from the beginning, which meant a hard race at the front for a long time, but it was definitely worth it. It was a good day, a good test and a hard race."

More to follow...

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Clara Beard

A former professional and two-time cyclo-cross US national champion, Beard is also an award-winning journalist and cycling commentator. Since leaving competition, she has written for several major cycling media outlets, worked as media director for major US stage races and consulted with men's and women's professional cycling teams.

Latest on Cyclingnews