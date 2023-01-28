Wout van Aert dominates X2O Badkamers Trofee Flandriencross
Van Aert took made a decisive early attack at Flandriencross
Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) handily won Saturday's 21st edition of X2O Badkamers Trofee Flandriencross in Hamme, Belgium, claiming first place ahead of teammates Eli Iserbyt and European champion Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen–Bingoal) by 46 seconds.
The Belgian cyclocross phenom, who hasn't finished lower than second this cyclocross season, took charge from the starting gun, pulled out an early lead ahead of the Puwels Sauzen-Bingoel's Iserbyt and Vanthourenhout, and held his advantage for the hourlong competition, showing excellent form before the world championships in Hoogerheide next weekend.
"I think the form was really, really good today," a muddy van Aert told reporters at the finish line. "I could take distance from the beginning, which meant a hard race at the front for a long time, but it was definitely worth it. It was a good day, a good test and a hard race."
More to follow...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
A former professional and two-time cyclo-cross US national champion, Beard is also an award-winning journalist and cycling commentator. Since leaving competition, she has written for several major cycling media outlets, worked as media director for major US stage races and consulted with men's and women's professional cycling teams.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wout van Aert dominates X2O Badkamers Trofee FlandriencrossVan Aert took made a decisive early attack at Flandriencross
-
Kobe Goossens wins stormy Trofea Serra de Tramuntana at Challenge MallorcaA decisive finish on a course shortened to 123km by severe weather conditions in Mallorca
-
Fem van Empel wins Flandriencross in HammeVan Anrooij takes second ahead of Alvarado in third
-
Marcos Maynar publicly vouches for innocence of Miguel Ángel LópezThe doctor being investigated by anti-doping authorities spoke out on Wednesday