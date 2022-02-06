X2O Badkamers Trofee - Krawatencross 2022
Toon Aerts wins KrawatencrossNiels Vandeputte takes second, Lars van der Haar edges out Tom Meussen in sprint for third
Lucinda Brand wins KrawatencrossEuropean champion beats Worst and Alvarado in the mud and rain
X2O Badkamers Trofee - Krawatencross 20226 February 2022 | Lille | C1
