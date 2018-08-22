Trending

Van Vleuten wins inaugural women's Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic

Dutchwoman beats Jasinska from breakaway

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) won the inaugural edition of the women’s Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic, pipping Movistar’s Malgorzata Jasisnska to the line in a two-up sprint. Van Vleuten and Jasinka escaped the peloton with just over 30 kilometres remaining and built up a lead of two minutes as they approached the finish line.

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the sprint in the bunch behind to make the final step of the podium, beating Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) and Maria Vittoria Sperotto (BePink).

A strong field lined up under clear skies for the first edition of the women’s Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic. The 136.8km route took the riders on a circuitous course that crossed five short climbs.

A fast start made it difficult for a breakaway to jump clear and saw the peloton split in two after 25 kilometres of racing. The gap between the two groups grew to 45 seconds before the chasers began to make ground on the bunch up front and the field regrouped after 45 kilometres.

The truce didn’t last very long and five riders finally did break free of the peloton’s clutches. Floortje Mackaij (Netherlands), Valerie Demey (Lotto Soudal Ladies), Alicia Gonzalez (Movistar Women), Rotem Gafinovitz (Waowdeals) and Kylie Waterreus (GRC Jan van Arckel-Dames) distanced the peloton, while Demi Vollering (SwaboLadies.nl) attempted to chase them down.

As the leaders crossed the finish line for the first time after 61 kilometres, they had a tenuous lead of 55 seconds. Parkhotel Valkenburg controlled the front of the peloton and with 50 kilometres to go they had closed the five leaders to just 20 seconds. Demey would be the last rider to get caught, pushing on briefly after he companions were reeled in.

Demey didn’t last long alone against the determined peloton and it was all back together when the bunch passed the line for the second time with 36 kilometres to go. A few kilometres later, Van Vleuten took her opportunity to attack, taking Jasinska with her. Rozanne Slik (Netherlands), Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) and Riejanne Markus (Waowdeals) set off in pursuit, but they did not have enough to bridge the gap to the two attackers.

Time trial world champion Van Vleuten and Jasinska forged on and with 10 kilometres to go they had 1:30 on the peloton. Their advantage only increased as they neared the line. In what had originally looked like a course for the sprinters, it was clear that the win would fall to the breakaway. It came down to a two-woman sprint with Van Vleuten finding just enough to pip Jasinska on the line.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands3:25:31
2Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:19
4Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
5Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bepink
6Sara Mustonen (Swe) Experza - Footlogix
7Nina Kessler (Ned) Netherlands
8Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands
9Daiva Ragazinskiene (Ltu) Ale Cipollini
10Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
11Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
12Claudia Koster (Ned) Netherlands
13Demi Vollering (Ned)
14Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
15Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
16Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
17Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
18Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
19Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
20Paulien Koster (Ned)
21Femke Geeris (Ned)
22Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
23Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza - Footlogix
24Danique Braam (Ned)
25Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
26Rozanne Slik (Ned) Netherlands
27Céline Van Houtum (Ned)
28Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
29Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
30Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
31Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
32Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
33Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
34Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
35Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
36Berdine Bakker (Ned)
37Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
38Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
39Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza - Footlogix
40Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
41Špela Kern (Slo) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
42Winanda Spoor (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
43Nienke Wasmus (Ned)
44Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
45Elise Maes (Lux) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
46Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale Cipollini
47Corinna Lechner (Ger) Btc City Ljubljana
48Nicole Clerx (Ned)
49Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
50Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
51Marissa Baks (Ned)
52Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Ale Cipollini
53Urska Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
54Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned)
55Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
56Nathalie Bex (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
57Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
58Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
59Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
60Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
61Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
62Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
63Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
64Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
65Aafke Soet (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
66Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
67Senna Feron (Ned)
68Lisa Worner (Ned)
69Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
70Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
71Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza - Footlogix
72Cornelie Smorenburg (Ned)0:01:34
73Annet Pit (Ned)0:01:35
74Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
75Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Bepink
76Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
77Rixt Meijer (Ned)0:01:40
78Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
79Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza - Footlogix0:01:43
80Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:01:46
81Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
82Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana0:02:10
83Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink
84Kaat Hannes (Bel)0:02:12
85Emilia Matteoli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:02:20
86Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
87Argiro Milaki (Gre)0:04:47
88Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned)0:05:32
89Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:06:32
90Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)0:07:12
91Nynke Pellikaan (Ned)

