Van Vleuten wins inaugural women's Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic
Dutchwoman beats Jasinska from breakaway
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) won the inaugural edition of the women’s Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic, pipping Movistar’s Malgorzata Jasisnska to the line in a two-up sprint. Van Vleuten and Jasinka escaped the peloton with just over 30 kilometres remaining and built up a lead of two minutes as they approached the finish line.
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the sprint in the bunch behind to make the final step of the podium, beating Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) and Maria Vittoria Sperotto (BePink).
A strong field lined up under clear skies for the first edition of the women’s Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic. The 136.8km route took the riders on a circuitous course that crossed five short climbs.
A fast start made it difficult for a breakaway to jump clear and saw the peloton split in two after 25 kilometres of racing. The gap between the two groups grew to 45 seconds before the chasers began to make ground on the bunch up front and the field regrouped after 45 kilometres.
The truce didn’t last very long and five riders finally did break free of the peloton’s clutches. Floortje Mackaij (Netherlands), Valerie Demey (Lotto Soudal Ladies), Alicia Gonzalez (Movistar Women), Rotem Gafinovitz (Waowdeals) and Kylie Waterreus (GRC Jan van Arckel-Dames) distanced the peloton, while Demi Vollering (SwaboLadies.nl) attempted to chase them down.
As the leaders crossed the finish line for the first time after 61 kilometres, they had a tenuous lead of 55 seconds. Parkhotel Valkenburg controlled the front of the peloton and with 50 kilometres to go they had closed the five leaders to just 20 seconds. Demey would be the last rider to get caught, pushing on briefly after he companions were reeled in.
Demey didn’t last long alone against the determined peloton and it was all back together when the bunch passed the line for the second time with 36 kilometres to go. A few kilometres later, Van Vleuten took her opportunity to attack, taking Jasinska with her. Rozanne Slik (Netherlands), Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) and Riejanne Markus (Waowdeals) set off in pursuit, but they did not have enough to bridge the gap to the two attackers.
Time trial world champion Van Vleuten and Jasinska forged on and with 10 kilometres to go they had 1:30 on the peloton. Their advantage only increased as they neared the line. In what had originally looked like a course for the sprinters, it was clear that the win would fall to the breakaway. It came down to a two-woman sprint with Van Vleuten finding just enough to pip Jasinska on the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands
|3:25:31
|2
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|3
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:19
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bepink
|6
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Experza - Footlogix
|7
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|Daiva Ragazinskiene (Ltu) Ale Cipollini
|10
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|11
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|12
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|13
|Demi Vollering (Ned)
|14
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|15
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|16
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|17
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|19
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|20
|Paulien Koster (Ned)
|21
|Femke Geeris (Ned)
|22
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza - Footlogix
|24
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|25
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|26
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Netherlands
|27
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned)
|28
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|29
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|30
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|31
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|32
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|33
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|34
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
|35
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|36
|Berdine Bakker (Ned)
|37
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|38
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza - Footlogix
|40
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|41
|Špela Kern (Slo) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|42
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned)
|44
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
|45
|Elise Maes (Lux) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|47
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Btc City Ljubljana
|48
|Nicole Clerx (Ned)
|49
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|50
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|51
|Marissa Baks (Ned)
|52
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Ale Cipollini
|53
|Urska Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|54
|Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned)
|55
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|56
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
|57
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|58
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|59
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|60
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|61
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|62
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|65
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|67
|Senna Feron (Ned)
|68
|Lisa Worner (Ned)
|69
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|71
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza - Footlogix
|72
|Cornelie Smorenburg (Ned)
|0:01:34
|73
|Annet Pit (Ned)
|0:01:35
|74
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Bepink
|76
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|77
|Rixt Meijer (Ned)
|0:01:40
|78
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|79
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
|0:01:43
|80
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:01:46
|81
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
|82
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:02:10
|83
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink
|84
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|0:02:12
|85
|Emilia Matteoli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:02:20
|86
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|87
|Argiro Milaki (Gre)
|0:04:47
|88
|Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned)
|0:05:32
|89
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:06:32
|90
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|0:07:12
|91
|Nynke Pellikaan (Ned)
