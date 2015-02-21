Trending

Wiles wins in Admiral Hill

American takes over the GC from teammate Guarnier

Image 1 of 16

Tayler Wiles was working hard to get the break going

Tayler Wiles was working hard to get the break going
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 16

Ellen Skerritt, Jo Hogan and Tayler Wiles went of the front but it only lasted one lap

Ellen Skerritt, Jo Hogan and Tayler Wiles went of the front but it only lasted one lap
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 16

Wiles and Evelyn Stevens celebrate

Wiles and Evelyn Stevens celebrate
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 16

In the end it was Tayler Wiles who grabbed the stage win

In the end it was Tayler Wiles who grabbed the stage win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 16

Ellen Skerritt was active in the break

Ellen Skerritt was active in the break
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 16

As the Admiral Hill climb started is was not looking good for the main group

As the Admiral Hill climb started is was not looking good for the main group
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 16

Shannon Malseed works hard on the front of the main group in pursuit of the strong break away

Shannon Malseed works hard on the front of the main group in pursuit of the strong break away
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 16

The peloton traverse their way over the second KOM

The peloton traverse their way over the second KOM
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 16

The yellow jersey was keen to drop a few competitors back in the main group

The yellow jersey was keen to drop a few competitors back in the main group
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 16

The break, high in the hills

The break, high in the hills
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 16

The peloton begin the first big climb of the day

The peloton begin the first big climb of the day
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 16

Sam, the local sheep dog come along to see the action. Apparently she was highly impressed

Sam, the local sheep dog come along to see the action. Apparently she was highly impressed
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 16

The break is formed

The break is formed
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 16

The peloton pass some farm machinery

The peloton pass some farm machinery
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 16

The Australian National team on the front early on in the stage

The Australian National team on the front early on in the stage
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 16

The jersey wearers all looking pretty happy with one stage to go.

The jersey wearers all looking pretty happy with one stage to go.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Tayler Wiles (United States) won stage 4 of the Women's Tour of New Zealand from a breakaway that succeeded to the final climb in Admiral Hill. It is the third stage win for the US National team, having already won the opening team time trial and the second stage. Wiles won the race to the top of the hill ahead of Lauren Kitchen (Australia) by one second and Joanne Hogan (Tibco-SVB) by five seconds.

The win pushed Wiles up into the overall race lead ahead of the event's previous race leader and her own teammate Megan Guarnier. Guarnier is now sitting in second place six seconds back and teammate Evelyn Stevens is in third overall nine seconds back.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) United States3:06:04
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia0:00:01
3Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco-SVB0:00:05
4Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Hi5 Dream Team0:00:17
5Lauren Hall (USA) United States0:00:24
6Denise Ramsden (Can) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:02:25
7Linda Villumsen (Aus) Ramblers Club
8Evelyn Stevens (USA) United States0:03:11
9Megan Guarnier (USA) United States
10Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) United States11:07:07
2Megan Guarnier (USA) United States0:00:06
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) United States0:00:09
4Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia0:00:19
5Lauren Hall (USA) United States0:00:23
6Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia0:00:24
7Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:00:27
8Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-SVB0:00:48
9Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco-SVB0:00:51
10Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Racing Team0:01:16

Latest on Cyclingnews