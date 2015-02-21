Image 1 of 16 Tayler Wiles was working hard to get the break going (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 16 Ellen Skerritt, Jo Hogan and Tayler Wiles went of the front but it only lasted one lap (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 16 Wiles and Evelyn Stevens celebrate (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 16 In the end it was Tayler Wiles who grabbed the stage win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 16 Ellen Skerritt was active in the break (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 16 As the Admiral Hill climb started is was not looking good for the main group (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 16 Shannon Malseed works hard on the front of the main group in pursuit of the strong break away (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 16 The peloton traverse their way over the second KOM (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 16 The yellow jersey was keen to drop a few competitors back in the main group (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 16 The break, high in the hills (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 16 The peloton begin the first big climb of the day (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 16 Sam, the local sheep dog come along to see the action. Apparently she was highly impressed (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 16 The break is formed (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 16 The peloton pass some farm machinery (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 16 The Australian National team on the front early on in the stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 16 The jersey wearers all looking pretty happy with one stage to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Tayler Wiles (United States) won stage 4 of the Women's Tour of New Zealand from a breakaway that succeeded to the final climb in Admiral Hill. It is the third stage win for the US National team, having already won the opening team time trial and the second stage. Wiles won the race to the top of the hill ahead of Lauren Kitchen (Australia) by one second and Joanne Hogan (Tibco-SVB) by five seconds.

The win pushed Wiles up into the overall race lead ahead of the event's previous race leader and her own teammate Megan Guarnier. Guarnier is now sitting in second place six seconds back and teammate Evelyn Stevens is in third overall nine seconds back.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 3:06:04 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 0:00:01 3 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco-SVB 0:00:05 4 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Hi5 Dream Team 0:00:17 5 Lauren Hall (USA) United States 0:00:24 6 Denise Ramsden (Can) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:02:25 7 Linda Villumsen (Aus) Ramblers Club 8 Evelyn Stevens (USA) United States 0:03:11 9 Megan Guarnier (USA) United States 10 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia