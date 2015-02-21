Wiles wins in Admiral Hill
American takes over the GC from teammate Guarnier
Tayler Wiles (United States) won stage 4 of the Women's Tour of New Zealand from a breakaway that succeeded to the final climb in Admiral Hill. It is the third stage win for the US National team, having already won the opening team time trial and the second stage. Wiles won the race to the top of the hill ahead of Lauren Kitchen (Australia) by one second and Joanne Hogan (Tibco-SVB) by five seconds.
The win pushed Wiles up into the overall race lead ahead of the event's previous race leader and her own teammate Megan Guarnier. Guarnier is now sitting in second place six seconds back and teammate Evelyn Stevens is in third overall nine seconds back.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|3:06:04
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|0:00:01
|3
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco-SVB
|0:00:05
|4
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Hi5 Dream Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Lauren Hall (USA) United States
|0:00:24
|6
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|0:02:25
|7
|Linda Villumsen (Aus) Ramblers Club
|8
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) United States
|0:03:11
|9
|Megan Guarnier (USA) United States
|10
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|11:07:07
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) United States
|0:00:06
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) United States
|0:00:09
|4
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|0:00:19
|5
|Lauren Hall (USA) United States
|0:00:23
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|0:00:24
|7
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|0:00:27
|8
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-SVB
|0:00:48
|9
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco-SVB
|0:00:51
|10
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Racing Team
|0:01:16
