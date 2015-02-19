Women's Tour of New Zealand: Hall wins stage two
American move into overall race lead
Lauren Hall (USA) got the jump on the peloton in Masterton after 142km of racing to win the second stage of the Women's Tour of New Zealand with Lauren Kitchen coming in one second later. The stage win also sees Hall replace teammate Megan Guarnier as the race leader.
With USA controlling affairs from start to finish, Hall repaid the work by her teammates to make it two wins in two days.
"Great race today by our team, we control the race until the final to ensure the stage win and to keep the lead. The Australian team is also very strong so tomorrow may not be me in the lead but I will pass on the jersey to another of my teammate, we will spread it around," Hall said.
Guarnier now leads the points and mountain classifications ahead of the 130km stage three from Carrington to Carrington.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (USA) United States
|3:57:50
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|0:00:01
|3
|Georgia Baker (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|4
|Emily Collins (NZl) TIBCO - SVB
|5
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|6
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|7
|Ruth Corsett (Aus) Fagan Motors Cycling Team
|8
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Racing
|9
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Holden Racing
|10
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (USA) United States
|4:16:39
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) United States
|0:00:01
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) United States
|4
|Lauren Komanski (USA) United States
|5
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|6
|Lauren Kitchen (AUS) Australia
|0:00:19
|7
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|8
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Australia
|9
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|10
|Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Australia
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy