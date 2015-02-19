Image 1 of 15 Lauren Hall takes the win with ease (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 15 Megan Guarnier and Evelyn Stevens at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 15 A few crashes today took their toll Here Maxyna Cottam across the finish line battered and bruised (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 15 The sprint is on, but there is one rider well ahead (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 15 Alexander Manly in the young riders jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 15 Shannon Malseed climbs in the bunch (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 15 Rachel Neylan was hot on her tail (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 15 Evelyn Stevens pushing the pace on the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 15 Approaching the KOM (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 15 The peloton cruising along (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 15 Pinot Noir country (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 15 The peloton pass through downtown Masterton in the neutral zone (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 15 The Women line up What will they do to disrupt the USA dominance so far (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 15 Ellen Skerritt fueks up before the stage start (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 15 Lauren Hall is the new race leader (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Lauren Hall (USA) got the jump on the peloton in Masterton after 142km of racing to win the second stage of the Women's Tour of New Zealand with Lauren Kitchen coming in one second later. The stage win also sees Hall replace teammate Megan Guarnier as the race leader.

With USA controlling affairs from start to finish, Hall repaid the work by her teammates to make it two wins in two days.

"Great race today by our team, we control the race until the final to ensure the stage win and to keep the lead. The Australian team is also very strong so tomorrow may not be me in the lead but I will pass on the jersey to another of my teammate, we will spread it around," Hall said.

Guarnier now leads the points and mountain classifications ahead of the 130km stage three from Carrington to Carrington.

Results

Stage 2 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Hall (USA) United States 3:57:50 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 0:00:01 3 Georgia Baker (Aus) High5 Dream Team 4 Emily Collins (NZl) TIBCO - SVB 5 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia 6 Jessica Mundy (Aus) High5 Dream Team 7 Ruth Corsett (Aus) Fagan Motors Cycling Team 8 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Racing 9 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Holden Racing 10 Karen Fulton (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth