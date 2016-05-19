Image 1 of 28 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) wins the opening stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 28 Megan Guarnier (Boeles Dolman) takes the stage 1 win in Tahoe (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 28 Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) gets the most courageous jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 28 The jersey leaders after stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 28 The women roll out of South Lake (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 28 The women's peloton rolling along todays scenic route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 28 Riders try to get a breakaway going at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 28 Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) rode most of the day by herself (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 28 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 28 Boels Dolman comes to the front to lead the chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 28 The women's field on todays rally hills (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 28 Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) gives it one last try to stay away (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 28 The women's field spreads across the road before taking up the chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 28 Teams come to the front to chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 28 The field gets strung out to chase todays break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 28 Riders on the start line in Tahoe for the 2016 Women's Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 28 The three leaders make their way past Emerald Bay (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 28 Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) goes off on a solo break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 28 The race passes along lake Tahoe (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 28 Megan Guarnier (Boeles Dolman) rides in the bunch before taking the win today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 28 Scenic views all the way around the lake today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 28 The front of the peloton begins to chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 28 The field descends along todays route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 28 The peloton climbs back towards South Lake Tahoe (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 28 Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) feels the field bearing down on her after being away all day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 28 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) in the yellow jersey Image 27 of 28 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) celebrates her stage win on the podium Image 28 of 28 The stage 1 podium: Emma Johansson, Megan Guarnier and Kristin Armstrong (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Boels Dolmans set up Megan Guarnier perfectly for the win on a steep uphill finish at the first stage of the Amgen Women's Tour of California. Guarnier followed teammate Evelyn Stevens into the final corner and sprinted ahead of Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) and Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-Bikerider ) for the win.

"Chantal [Blaak] and Karol Ann [Canuel] attacked from the bottom and then from there the pace was high," Guarnier said. "Evie attacked, and then I went over Evie."

Racing started with an early attack from Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman-Supermint) wh reeled which was reeled back before the first QOM atop Emerald Bay Summit. Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) narrowly beat out Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) to the top of Emerald Bay Summit to take an early lead in the Lexus Queen of the Mountain competition.

"I was going to set myself up to fight for the jersey so I got to the front with 1 km to go," Poidevin said. "There were a few of us going for it and it was a good fight right to the line with Mara."

Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) was originally targeting the QOM competition but found herself too far back to make a run at the points on offer at Emerald Bay. Storey, annoyed with herself for the lapse, decided to attack and formed the major breakaway of the day. It was deja vu for Storey who was involved in a similar breakaway in last years stage around Lake Tahoe.

Storey stayed away for over 80 km and drove the break up to over five minutes, but with 25 KM to go the peloton picked up the chase. Storey struggled as the wind picked up and the big European teams started to chase.

"I kept thinking if the 10 km per minute is going to work on this one," Storey said. "But obviously that headwind to the finish, down the descent where there are some kickers as well, really, really got me."

Wind and altitude played a large role in today's race with 40-60 kpm gusts blowing steadily throughout the day. As riders passed the north end of Lake Tahoe waves reached heights of over a meter, and surfers could be seen by cyclists as they passed the shore. Combined with the altitude the wind made for a stressful day out on the road.

"It was super windy out there," Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) said. "I just swells, there's not a clear direction where it's coming from, it's just everywhere. It made it a pretty hard race and at times dangerous because it was just so strong."

The peloton started back south towards the finish and Boels Dolmans took control, quickly eating up Storey's lead. The effort used up more bullets than the top WorldTour team would liked.

"We didn't purposefully give her a lot of a lead," Guarnier said. "She was super strong and it was a really great ride by her, but it did put a lot of pressure on us at the end of the day. The girls sacrificed a lot to bring that back."

The peloton caught Storey with about 10 km to the finish. Boels-Dolmans took a breather allowing TIBCO-SVB and Rally Cycling an opportunity to take control of the front in support of their GC hopefuls. Boels-Dolmans took control in the final kilometers showing why they have won five of the last seven Women's WorldTour races.

Guarnier sprinted up the final climb to beat Emma Johansson by four seconds. Kristin Armstrong showed excellent road racing form with a third place finish 10 seconds behind Guarnier.

"Being in the good position I was is a credit to my team," Armstrong said. "Once we got to the climb the job was mine and I had to be really patient. I kept hearing 'patience' in the radio and it's not my forte to be patient. Typically I'm the first one off and the first one dropped.

"So today I learned something new. It's funny because people might think I'm experienced enough not to learn anything new but every time I race I learn something new. Today it was patience."

Guarnier lives in Northern California during her off season and goes into Friday's team time trial with a strong local following, the yellow jersey, and one of the world's strongest teams behind her. The Boels Dolmans team has thrown down the gauntlet and will be fighting hard in the coming day for their sixth WorldTour win of the year.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3:05:09 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:00:04 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:00:10 4 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:16 7 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 8 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:18 9 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team 10 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 11 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 12 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 13 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 14 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 15 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 16 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:00:24 17 Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink 0:00:28 18 Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:31 19 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 20 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 21 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 22 Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 23 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 24 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:38 25 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 26 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 27 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 28 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 29 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:00:47 30 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:00:48 31 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 32 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 33 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:00:54 34 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:00:57 35 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 36 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 37 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:00:59 38 Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team 39 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 40 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 41 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:01:01 42 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:03 43 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 44 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:01:04 45 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink 0:01:06 46 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:01:07 47 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 48 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 49 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 50 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13 51 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:01:14 52 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink 0:01:17 53 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 54 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:21 55 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:01:22 56 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:01:26 57 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:28 58 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 59 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 60 Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:01:30 61 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:01:36 62 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 63 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 64 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 65 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 66 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 67 Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 68 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products 69 Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 70 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 71 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 72 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women 73 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 74 Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team 75 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:53 76 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 77 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 78 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 79 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:02:03 80 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 81 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 82 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:11 83 Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:02:26 84 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 85 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:28 86 Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 87 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 88 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:37 89 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 0:02:47 90 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 91 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 92 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:03:00 93 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:06:59 94 Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:07:00 95 Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:07:09 96 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:07:10 97 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 98 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:07:15 99 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:07:21 100 Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:32 101 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:07:49 OTL Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink OTL Jennifer Valente (USA) USA National Team OTL Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling OTL Aliya Traficante (USA) USA National Team DNF Madeleine Boutet (USA) USA National Team

Sprint 1 - Tahoma, 36.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 3 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 3 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 12 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 9 4 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 6 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 7 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 4 8 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3 9 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team 2 10 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 1

Mountain 1 - Emerald Bay summit - 18. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 3 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 2 3 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team 1

Mountain 2 - South Lake Tahoe - 117. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 2 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3:04:57 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:00:10 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:00:18 4 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:22 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:28 7 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 8 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:30 9 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team 10 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 11 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 12 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 13 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 14 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 15 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 16 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:00:36 17 Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink 0:00:40 18 Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:43 19 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 20 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 21 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 22 Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 23 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 24 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:50 25 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 26 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 27 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 28 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 29 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:00:59 30 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:01:00 31 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 32 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 33 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:01:06 34 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:01:09 35 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 36 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 37 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:01:11 38 Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team 39 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 40 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 41 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:01:13 42 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:15 43 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 44 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:01:16 45 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink 0:01:18 46 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:01:19 47 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 48 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 49 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 50 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 51 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:01:26 52 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink 0:01:29 53 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 54 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:33 55 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:01:34 56 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:01:38 57 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:40 58 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 59 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 60 Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:01:42 61 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:01:48 62 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 63 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 64 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 65 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 66 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 67 Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 68 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products 69 Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 70 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 71 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 72 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women 73 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 74 Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team 75 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:05 76 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 77 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 78 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 79 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:02:12 80 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:15 81 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 82 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:23 83 Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:02:38 84 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 85 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:40 86 Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 87 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 88 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:49 89 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:58 90 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 0:02:59 91 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 92 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:03:12 93 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:07:11 94 Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:07:12 95 Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:07:21 96 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:07:22 97 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 98 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:07:27 99 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:07:33 100 Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:44 101 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:08:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 17 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 12 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 9 4 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 6 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 7 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 4 8 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 3 9 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3 10 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team 2 11 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 1 12 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 3 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 2 4 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 2 5 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 1 6 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3:05:25 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:15 3 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:22 4 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:00:31 5 Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team 0:00:43 6 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 7 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:00:45 8 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:48 9 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink 0:01:01 10 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:12 11 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:01:20 12 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 13 Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team 14 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:37 15 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 16 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:06:54 17 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:07:33