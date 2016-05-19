Trending

Women's Tour of California: Guarnier wins hilltop finish at Heavenly Mountain Resort

Johansson, Armstrong complete stage podium

Image 1 of 28

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) wins the opening stage

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) wins the opening stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 28

Megan Guarnier (Boeles Dolman) takes the stage 1 win in Tahoe

Megan Guarnier (Boeles Dolman) takes the stage 1 win in Tahoe
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 28

Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) gets the most courageous jersey

Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) gets the most courageous jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 28

The jersey leaders after stage 1

The jersey leaders after stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 28

The women roll out of South Lake

The women roll out of South Lake
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 28

The women's peloton rolling along todays scenic route

The women's peloton rolling along todays scenic route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 28

Riders try to get a breakaway going at the front

Riders try to get a breakaway going at the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 28

Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) rode most of the day by herself

Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) rode most of the day by herself
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 28

Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the field

Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) on the front of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 28

Boels Dolman comes to the front to lead the chase

Boels Dolman comes to the front to lead the chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 28

The women's field on todays rally hills

The women's field on todays rally hills
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 28

Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) gives it one last try to stay away

Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) gives it one last try to stay away
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 28

The women's field spreads across the road before taking up the chase

The women's field spreads across the road before taking up the chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 28

Teams come to the front to chase

Teams come to the front to chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 28

The field gets strung out to chase todays break

The field gets strung out to chase todays break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 28

Riders on the start line in Tahoe for the 2016 Women's Tour of California

Riders on the start line in Tahoe for the 2016 Women's Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 28

The three leaders make their way past Emerald Bay

The three leaders make their way past Emerald Bay
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 28

Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) goes off on a solo break

Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) goes off on a solo break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 28

The race passes along lake Tahoe

The race passes along lake Tahoe
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 28

Megan Guarnier (Boeles Dolman) rides in the bunch before taking the win today

Megan Guarnier (Boeles Dolman) rides in the bunch before taking the win today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 28

Scenic views all the way around the lake today

Scenic views all the way around the lake today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 28

The front of the peloton begins to chase

The front of the peloton begins to chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 28

The field descends along todays route

The field descends along todays route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 28

The peloton climbs back towards South Lake Tahoe

The peloton climbs back towards South Lake Tahoe
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 28

Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) feels the field bearing down on her after being away all day

Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) feels the field bearing down on her after being away all day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 28

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) in the yellow jersey

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) in the yellow jersey
Image 27 of 28

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) celebrates her stage win on the podium

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) celebrates her stage win on the podium
Image 28 of 28

The stage 1 podium: Emma Johansson, Megan Guarnier and Kristin Armstrong

The stage 1 podium: Emma Johansson, Megan Guarnier and Kristin Armstrong
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Boels Dolmans set up Megan Guarnier perfectly for the win on a steep uphill finish at the first stage of the Amgen Women's Tour of California. Guarnier followed teammate Evelyn Stevens into the final corner and sprinted ahead of Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) and Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-Bikerider ) for the win.

"Chantal [Blaak] and Karol Ann [Canuel] attacked from the bottom and then from there the pace was high," Guarnier said. "Evie attacked, and then I went over Evie."

Racing started with an early attack from Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman-Supermint) wh reeled which was reeled back before the first QOM atop Emerald Bay Summit. Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) narrowly beat out Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) to the top of Emerald Bay Summit to take an early lead in the Lexus Queen of the Mountain competition.

"I was going to set myself up to fight for the jersey so I got to the front with 1 km to go," Poidevin said. "There were a few of us going for it and it was a good fight right to the line with Mara."

Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) was originally targeting the QOM competition but found herself too far back to make a run at the points on offer at Emerald Bay. Storey, annoyed with herself for the lapse, decided to attack and formed the major breakaway of the day. It was deja vu for Storey who was involved in a similar breakaway in last years stage around Lake Tahoe.

Storey stayed away for over 80 km and drove the break up to over five minutes, but with 25 KM to go the peloton picked up the chase. Storey struggled as the wind picked up and the big European teams started to chase.

"I kept thinking if the 10 km per minute is going to work on this one," Storey said. "But obviously that headwind to the finish, down the descent where there are some kickers as well, really, really got me."

Wind and altitude played a large role in today's race with 40-60 kpm gusts blowing steadily throughout the day. As riders passed the north end of Lake Tahoe waves reached heights of over a meter, and surfers could be seen by cyclists as they passed the shore. Combined with the altitude the wind made for a stressful day out on the road.

"It was super windy out there," Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) said. "I just swells, there's not a clear direction where it's coming from, it's just everywhere. It made it a pretty hard race and at times dangerous because it was just so strong."

The peloton started back south towards the finish and Boels Dolmans took control, quickly eating up Storey's lead. The effort used up more bullets than the top WorldTour team would liked.

"We didn't purposefully give her a lot of a lead," Guarnier said. "She was super strong and it was a really great ride by her, but it did put a lot of pressure on us at the end of the day. The girls sacrificed a lot to bring that back."

The peloton caught Storey with about 10 km to the finish. Boels-Dolmans took a breather allowing TIBCO-SVB and Rally Cycling an opportunity to take control of the front in support of their GC hopefuls. Boels-Dolmans took control in the final kilometers showing why they have won five of the last seven Women's WorldTour races.

Guarnier sprinted up the final climb to beat Emma Johansson by four seconds. Kristin Armstrong showed excellent road racing form with a third place finish 10 seconds behind Guarnier.

"Being in the good position I was is a credit to my team," Armstrong said. "Once we got to the climb the job was mine and I had to be really patient. I kept hearing 'patience' in the radio and it's not my forte to be patient. Typically I'm the first one off and the first one dropped.

"So today I learned something new. It's funny because people might think I'm experienced enough not to learn anything new but every time I race I learn something new. Today it was patience."

Guarnier lives in Northern California during her off season and goes into Friday's team time trial with a strong local following, the yellow jersey, and one of the world's strongest teams behind her. The Boels Dolmans team has thrown down the gauntlet and will be fighting hard in the coming day for their sixth WorldTour win of the year.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3:05:09
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:04
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:10
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
6Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:16
7Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
8Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:18
9Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
10Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
11Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
12Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
13Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
14Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
15Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
16Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:00:24
17Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink0:00:28
18Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:31
19Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
20Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
21Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
22Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
23Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
24Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:38
25Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
26Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
27Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
28Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
29Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:47
30Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:48
31Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
32Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
33Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:00:54
34Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:00:57
35Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
36Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
37Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:59
38Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
39Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
40Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
41Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:01:01
42Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:03
43Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
44Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:01:04
45Amber Neben (USA) Bepink0:01:06
46Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:01:07
47Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
48Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
49Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
50Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
51Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:14
52Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink0:01:17
53Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
54Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:21
55Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:01:22
56Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:01:26
57Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:28
58Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
59Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
60Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:30
61Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:36
62Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
63Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
64Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
65Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
66Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
67Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
68Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
69Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
70Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
71Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
72Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
73Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
74Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
75Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:01:53
76Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
77Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
78Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
79Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:02:03
80Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
81Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
82Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:11
83Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:02:26
84Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
85Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:28
86Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
87Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
88Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:37
89Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink0:02:47
90Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
91Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
92Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:03:00
93Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:06:59
94Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:07:00
95Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:07:09
96Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:07:10
97Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
98Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:07:15
99Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:07:21
100Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:32
101Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:07:49
OTLLenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink
OTLJennifer Valente (USA) USA National Team
OTLSheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
OTLAliya Traficante (USA) USA National Team
DNFMadeleine Boutet (USA) USA National Team

Sprint 1 - Tahoma, 36.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa3pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team15pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High512
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker9
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team7
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
6Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling5
7Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women4
8Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3
9Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team2
10Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women1

Mountain 1 - Emerald Bay summit - 18. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling3pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High52
3Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team1

Mountain 2 - South Lake Tahoe - 117. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High52
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3:04:57
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:10
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:18
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:22
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
6Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:28
7Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
8Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:30
9Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
10Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
11Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
12Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
13Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
14Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
15Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
16Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:00:36
17Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink0:00:40
18Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:43
19Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
20Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
21Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
22Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
23Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
24Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:50
25Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
26Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
27Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
28Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
29Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:59
30Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:00
31Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
32Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
33Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:01:06
34Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:01:09
35Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
36Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
37Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:11
38Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
39Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
40Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
41Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:01:13
42Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:15
43Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
44Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:01:16
45Amber Neben (USA) Bepink0:01:18
46Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:01:19
47Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
48Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
49Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
50Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
51Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:26
52Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink0:01:29
53Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
54Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:33
55Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:01:34
56Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:01:38
57Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:40
58Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
59Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
60Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:42
61Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:48
62Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
63Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
64Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
65Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
66Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
67Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
68Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
69Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
70Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
71Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
72Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
73Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
74Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
75Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:02:05
76Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
77Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
78Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
79Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:02:12
80Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:15
81Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
82Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:23
83Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:02:38
84Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
85Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:40
86Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
87Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
88Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:49
89Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:58
90Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink0:02:59
91Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
92Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:03:12
93Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:07:11
94Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:07:12
95Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:07:21
96Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:07:22
97Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
98Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:07:27
99Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:07:33
100Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:44
101Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:08:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team17pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High512
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker9
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team7
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
6Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling5
7Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women4
8Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa3
9Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3
10Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team2
11Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women1
12Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3pts
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling3
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High52
4Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High52
5Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker1
6Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling3:05:25
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:15
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:22
4Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:31
5Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team0:00:43
6Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
7Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:00:45
8Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:48
9Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink0:01:01
10Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:12
11Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:20
12Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
13Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
14Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:01:37
15Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
16Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:06:54
17Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:07:33

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle High59:16:07
2Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:39
3Hagens Berman - Supermint0:00:40
4Unitedhealthcare0:00:42
5Rabo Liv Womencyclingteam0:00:47
6Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:51
7Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:06
8Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:16
9Rally Cycling0:01:17
10Colavita - Bianchi0:01:56
11Podium Ambition Pro Cycling0:02:02
12Bepink0:02:11
13USA National Team0:02:13
14Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:02:21
15Drops Cycling0:02:30
16Canyon Sram Racing0:02:33
17Hitec Products0:02:53
18Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:01

 

