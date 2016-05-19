Women's Tour of California: Guarnier wins hilltop finish at Heavenly Mountain Resort
Johansson, Armstrong complete stage podium
Boels Dolmans set up Megan Guarnier perfectly for the win on a steep uphill finish at the first stage of the Amgen Women's Tour of California. Guarnier followed teammate Evelyn Stevens into the final corner and sprinted ahead of Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) and Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-Bikerider ) for the win.
"Chantal [Blaak] and Karol Ann [Canuel] attacked from the bottom and then from there the pace was high," Guarnier said. "Evie attacked, and then I went over Evie."
Racing started with an early attack from Lindsay Bayer (Hagens Berman-Supermint) wh reeled which was reeled back before the first QOM atop Emerald Bay Summit. Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) narrowly beat out Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) to the top of Emerald Bay Summit to take an early lead in the Lexus Queen of the Mountain competition.
"I was going to set myself up to fight for the jersey so I got to the front with 1 km to go," Poidevin said. "There were a few of us going for it and it was a good fight right to the line with Mara."
Sarah Storey (Podium Ambition) was originally targeting the QOM competition but found herself too far back to make a run at the points on offer at Emerald Bay. Storey, annoyed with herself for the lapse, decided to attack and formed the major breakaway of the day. It was deja vu for Storey who was involved in a similar breakaway in last years stage around Lake Tahoe.
Storey stayed away for over 80 km and drove the break up to over five minutes, but with 25 KM to go the peloton picked up the chase. Storey struggled as the wind picked up and the big European teams started to chase.
"I kept thinking if the 10 km per minute is going to work on this one," Storey said. "But obviously that headwind to the finish, down the descent where there are some kickers as well, really, really got me."
Wind and altitude played a large role in today's race with 40-60 kpm gusts blowing steadily throughout the day. As riders passed the north end of Lake Tahoe waves reached heights of over a meter, and surfers could be seen by cyclists as they passed the shore. Combined with the altitude the wind made for a stressful day out on the road.
"It was super windy out there," Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) said. "I just swells, there's not a clear direction where it's coming from, it's just everywhere. It made it a pretty hard race and at times dangerous because it was just so strong."
The peloton started back south towards the finish and Boels Dolmans took control, quickly eating up Storey's lead. The effort used up more bullets than the top WorldTour team would liked.
"We didn't purposefully give her a lot of a lead," Guarnier said. "She was super strong and it was a really great ride by her, but it did put a lot of pressure on us at the end of the day. The girls sacrificed a lot to bring that back."
The peloton caught Storey with about 10 km to the finish. Boels-Dolmans took a breather allowing TIBCO-SVB and Rally Cycling an opportunity to take control of the front in support of their GC hopefuls. Boels-Dolmans took control in the final kilometers showing why they have won five of the last seven Women's WorldTour races.
Guarnier sprinted up the final climb to beat Emma Johansson by four seconds. Kristin Armstrong showed excellent road racing form with a third place finish 10 seconds behind Guarnier.
"Being in the good position I was is a credit to my team," Armstrong said. "Once we got to the climb the job was mine and I had to be really patient. I kept hearing 'patience' in the radio and it's not my forte to be patient. Typically I'm the first one off and the first one dropped.
"So today I learned something new. It's funny because people might think I'm experienced enough not to learn anything new but every time I race I learn something new. Today it was patience."
Guarnier lives in Northern California during her off season and goes into Friday's team time trial with a strong local following, the yellow jersey, and one of the world's strongest teams behind her. The Boels Dolmans team has thrown down the gauntlet and will be fighting hard in the coming day for their sixth WorldTour win of the year.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:05:09
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:04
|3
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:00:10
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|7
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|9
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|10
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|11
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|14
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|15
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|16
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:00:24
|17
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|0:00:28
|18
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:31
|19
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|20
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|22
|Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|23
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:38
|25
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|26
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|27
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|28
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|29
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:00:47
|30
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:48
|31
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|32
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|33
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:00:54
|34
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:00:57
|35
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|36
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|37
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|38
|Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
|39
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|40
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|41
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:01:01
|42
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:03
|43
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|44
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|45
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|0:01:06
|46
|Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:01:07
|47
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|48
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|49
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|50
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|51
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|52
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|0:01:17
|53
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|54
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|55
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:01:22
|56
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:01:26
|57
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:28
|58
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|59
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|60
|Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:30
|61
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:36
|62
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|63
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|64
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|65
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|66
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|67
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|68
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|69
|Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|70
|Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|71
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|72
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
|73
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|74
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|75
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:53
|76
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|77
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|78
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:02:03
|80
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|81
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|82
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:11
|83
|Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:02:26
|84
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|85
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|86
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|87
|Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|88
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:37
|89
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|0:02:47
|90
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|91
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|92
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:03:00
|93
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:06:59
|94
|Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:07:00
|95
|Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|96
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:07:10
|97
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|98
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:07:15
|99
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:07:21
|100
|Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:32
|101
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:07:49
|OTL
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink
|OTL
|Jennifer Valente (USA) USA National Team
|OTL
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Aliya Traficante (USA) USA National Team
|DNF
|Madeleine Boutet (USA) USA National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|3
|pts
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|12
|3
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|9
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|4
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|2
|10
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|2
|3
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|2
|3
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:04:57
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:10
|3
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:00:18
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|7
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|9
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|10
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|11
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|14
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|15
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|16
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:00:36
|17
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|0:00:40
|18
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:43
|19
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|20
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|22
|Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|23
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:50
|25
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|26
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|27
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|28
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|29
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:00:59
|30
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:00
|31
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|32
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|33
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:01:06
|34
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:01:09
|35
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|36
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|37
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:11
|38
|Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
|39
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|40
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|41
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:01:13
|42
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:15
|43
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|44
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|45
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|0:01:18
|46
|Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:01:19
|47
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|48
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|49
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|50
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|51
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:26
|52
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|0:01:29
|53
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|54
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:33
|55
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:01:34
|56
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:01:38
|57
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:40
|58
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|59
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|60
|Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|61
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:48
|62
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|63
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|64
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|65
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|66
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|67
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|68
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|69
|Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|70
|Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|71
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|72
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
|73
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|74
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|75
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:02:05
|76
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|77
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|78
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:02:12
|80
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|81
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|82
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:23
|83
|Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:02:38
|84
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|85
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|86
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|87
|Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|88
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:49
|89
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|90
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|0:02:59
|91
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|92
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:03:12
|93
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:07:11
|94
|Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:07:12
|95
|Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:21
|96
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:07:22
|97
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|98
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:07:27
|99
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:07:33
|100
|Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:44
|101
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:08:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|12
|3
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|9
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|4
|8
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|3
|9
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|2
|11
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|1
|12
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|2
|4
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|2
|5
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|1
|6
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3:05:25
|2
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:15
|3
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:22
|4
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:00:31
|5
|Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:43
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:00:45
|8
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|9
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|0:01:01
|10
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:12
|11
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:20
|12
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|13
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|14
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:37
|15
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|16
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:06:54
|17
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:07:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wiggle High5
|9:16:07
|2
|Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:00:39
|3
|Hagens Berman - Supermint
|0:00:40
|4
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:42
|5
|Rabo Liv Womencyclingteam
|0:00:47
|6
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|7
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:06
|8
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:16
|9
|Rally Cycling
|0:01:17
|10
|Colavita - Bianchi
|0:01:56
|11
|Podium Ambition Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|12
|Bepink
|0:02:11
|13
|USA National Team
|0:02:13
|14
|Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:02:21
|15
|Drops Cycling
|0:02:30
|16
|Canyon Sram Racing
|0:02:33
|17
|Hitec Products
|0:02:53
|18
|Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:01
